Le Lavoir Ltd Share Price

386.85
(-5.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open386.85
  • Day's High386.85
  • 52 Wk High432.5
  • Prev. Close407.2
  • Day's Low386.85
  • 52 Wk Low 78.85
  • Turnover (lac)1.3
  • P/E89.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.59
  • EPS4.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)125.34
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Le Lavoir Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

386.85

Prev. Close

407.2

Turnover(Lac.)

1.3

Day's High

386.85

Day's Low

386.85

52 Week's High

432.5

52 Week's Low

78.85

Book Value

20.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

125.34

P/E

89.14

EPS

4.34

Divi. Yield

0

Le Lavoir Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Le Lavoir Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Le Lavoir Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.75%

Non-Promoter- 1.02%

Institutions: 1.01%

Non-Institutions: 95.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Le Lavoir Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.24

3.24

3.24

3.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.68

1.65

1.08

0.77

Net Worth

5.92

4.89

4.32

4.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.36

3.02

1.22

0

yoy growth (%)

-54.87

146.52

0

-100

Raw materials

-0.21

-2.62

-1.2

0

As % of sales

15.58

86.79

97.96

0

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.08

-0.03

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.57

0.18

0.04

0

Depreciation

-0.04

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.04

0

0

Working capital

0.54

-0.86

2.9

-0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.87

146.52

0

-100

Op profit growth

642.17

-176.49

173.66

-87.15

EBIT growth

206.82

334.88

-540.44

-89.45

Net profit growth

210.57

180.26

-611.63

-89.43

Le Lavoir Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Le Lavoir Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Dhiraj Kothari

Independent Director

Bernard Fernandes

Managing Director

Sachin Kapse

Independent Director

Keya Bhattacharya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Keshita Priyank Dhruv

Additional Director

Ashok Jain

Additional Director

PRADEEP SUTODIYA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Le Lavoir Ltd

Summary

Le Lavoir Limited was incorporated as Refine Holdings Limited on August 18, 1981 in West Bengal. The Company name was changed from Refine Holdings Limited to Radhey Trade Holdings Limited on April 8, 2016 and further from Radhey Trade Holdings Limited to Le Lavoir Limited on March 25, 2021. The name Le Lavoir, rechristened in 2020, means The Laundry or The Washing House. During the year 2020-21, the Company has changed its business or object in June 2020 and approved the Business from Trading of Products to businesses of dry cleaners, launderers, dyers and laundry sundriesmen etc.The Company began its business of dry cleaning and laundry services in March 2020. Its door-to-door services were inclusive of washing, cleaning, stain removing, drying, pressing and ironing of clothes. To enable this business, a factory was established at Shah Industrial Estate, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri (E) Mumbai. Le Lavoir is ideally placed to provide top-notch services for hotels for the staff uniforms, room linen, banquet hall linen and most importantly - in-house guest laundry of individuals, families and businessmen residing in hotel and have need for laundry services of its secure laundromat operations.
Company FAQs

What is the Le Lavoir Ltd share price today?

The Le Lavoir Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹386.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Le Lavoir Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Le Lavoir Ltd is ₹125.34 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Le Lavoir Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Le Lavoir Ltd is 89.14 and 18.78 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Le Lavoir Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Le Lavoir Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Le Lavoir Ltd is ₹78.85 and ₹432.5 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Le Lavoir Ltd?

Le Lavoir Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.93%, 3 Years at 126.37%, 1 Year at 267.20%, 6 Month at 44.94%, 3 Month at 41.60% and 1 Month at 8.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Le Lavoir Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Le Lavoir Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.76 %
Institutions - 1.02 %
Public - 95.22 %

