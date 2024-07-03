SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹386.85
Prev. Close₹407.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.3
Day's High₹386.85
Day's Low₹386.85
52 Week's High₹432.5
52 Week's Low₹78.85
Book Value₹20.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)125.34
P/E89.14
EPS4.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.24
3.24
3.24
3.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.68
1.65
1.08
0.77
Net Worth
5.92
4.89
4.32
4.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.36
3.02
1.22
0
yoy growth (%)
-54.87
146.52
0
-100
Raw materials
-0.21
-2.62
-1.2
0
As % of sales
15.58
86.79
97.96
0
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.08
-0.03
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.57
0.18
0.04
0
Depreciation
-0.04
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.04
0
0
Working capital
0.54
-0.86
2.9
-0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.87
146.52
0
-100
Op profit growth
642.17
-176.49
173.66
-87.15
EBIT growth
206.82
334.88
-540.44
-89.45
Net profit growth
210.57
180.26
-611.63
-89.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Dhiraj Kothari
Independent Director
Bernard Fernandes
Managing Director
Sachin Kapse
Independent Director
Keya Bhattacharya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Keshita Priyank Dhruv
Additional Director
Ashok Jain
Additional Director
PRADEEP SUTODIYA
Reports by Le Lavoir Ltd
Summary
Le Lavoir Limited was incorporated as Refine Holdings Limited on August 18, 1981 in West Bengal. The Company name was changed from Refine Holdings Limited to Radhey Trade Holdings Limited on April 8, 2016 and further from Radhey Trade Holdings Limited to Le Lavoir Limited on March 25, 2021. The name Le Lavoir, rechristened in 2020, means The Laundry or The Washing House. During the year 2020-21, the Company has changed its business or object in June 2020 and approved the Business from Trading of Products to businesses of dry cleaners, launderers, dyers and laundry sundriesmen etc.The Company began its business of dry cleaning and laundry services in March 2020. Its door-to-door services were inclusive of washing, cleaning, stain removing, drying, pressing and ironing of clothes. To enable this business, a factory was established at Shah Industrial Estate, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri (E) Mumbai. Le Lavoir is ideally placed to provide top-notch services for hotels for the staff uniforms, room linen, banquet hall linen and most importantly - in-house guest laundry of individuals, families and businessmen residing in hotel and have need for laundry services of its secure laundromat operations.
The Le Lavoir Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹386.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Le Lavoir Ltd is ₹125.34 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Le Lavoir Ltd is 89.14 and 18.78 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Le Lavoir Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Le Lavoir Ltd is ₹78.85 and ₹432.5 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Le Lavoir Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.93%, 3 Years at 126.37%, 1 Year at 267.20%, 6 Month at 44.94%, 3 Month at 41.60% and 1 Month at 8.68%.
