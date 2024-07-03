iifl-logo-icon 1
Le Lavoir Ltd Company Summary

349.2
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025

Le Lavoir Ltd Summary

Le Lavoir Limited was incorporated as Refine Holdings Limited on August 18, 1981 in West Bengal. The Company name was changed from Refine Holdings Limited to Radhey Trade Holdings Limited on April 8, 2016 and further from Radhey Trade Holdings Limited to Le Lavoir Limited on March 25, 2021. The name Le Lavoir, rechristened in 2020, means The Laundry or The Washing House. During the year 2020-21, the Company has changed its business or object in June 2020 and approved the Business from Trading of Products to businesses of dry cleaners, launderers, dyers and laundry sundriesmen etc.The Company began its business of dry cleaning and laundry services in March 2020. Its door-to-door services were inclusive of washing, cleaning, stain removing, drying, pressing and ironing of clothes. To enable this business, a factory was established at Shah Industrial Estate, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri (E) Mumbai. Le Lavoir is ideally placed to provide top-notch services for hotels for the staff uniforms, room linen, banquet hall linen and most importantly - in-house guest laundry of individuals, families and businessmen residing in hotel and have need for laundry services of its secure laundromat operations.

