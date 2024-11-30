iifl-logo-icon 1
Le Lavoir Ltd Board Meeting

349.2
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Le Lavoir CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
Purpose Board Meetings Date Announcement Date
Board Meeting30 Nov 202427 Nov 2024
LE Lavoir Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares and/ or Convertible warrants on preferential basis. Any other agenda/ business matter to be discuss with the permission of Chairman of the Board Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 30th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024)
Board Meeting19 Nov 202419 Nov 2024
Appointment of NED and Independent Director
Board Meeting24 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
LE Lavoir Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 24th October 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 24th October, 2024 at Digvijay Plot, Street No. 51, Opposite Makhicha Nivas, Jamnagar - 361 005, Gujarat, which commenced at 3:00 P. M. and concluded at 03:45 P. M., has inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Kindly find the attached board meeting outcome.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
LE Lavoir Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Digvijay Plot Street No. 51 Opposite Makhicha Nivas Jamnagar - 361 005 Gujarat inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202416 Oct 2024
Appointment of CS
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
LE Lavoir Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Digvijay Plot Street No. 51 Opposite Makhicha Nivas Jamnagar - 361 005 Gujarat inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 29th May, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company situated at Digvijay Plot, Street No. 51, Opposite Makhicha Nivas, Jamnagar - 361 005, Gujarat which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M., inter alia hasconsidered and approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report. Read less.. Submission of Audited Results for 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
LE Lavoir Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th February 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Digvijay Plot Street No. 51 Opposite Makhicha Nivas Jamnagar - 361 005 Gujarat inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. On 12th February, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, situated at Digvijay Plot, Street No. 51, Opposite Makhicha Nivas, Jamnagar - 361 005, Gujarat, which commenced at 3:00 P.M and concluded at 4:30 P.M. has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Friday, 2nd February, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved: 1. Appointment of Mr. Milburn Sequeira (DIN: 10489028) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 2nd February, 2024 The details required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09/09/2015 are given in Annexure A. Please take note of the same and oblige.

