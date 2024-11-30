Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 27 Nov 2024

LE Lavoir Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares and/ or Convertible warrants on preferential basis. Any other agenda/ business matter to be discuss with the permission of Chairman of the Board Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 30th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024

Appointment of NED and Independent Director

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

LE Lavoir Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 24th October 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 24th October, 2024 at Digvijay Plot, Street No. 51, Opposite Makhicha Nivas, Jamnagar - 361 005, Gujarat, which commenced at 3:00 P. M. and concluded at 03:45 P. M., has inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Kindly find the attached board meeting outcome.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

LE Lavoir Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Digvijay Plot Street No. 51 Opposite Makhicha Nivas Jamnagar - 361 005 Gujarat inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 16 Oct 2024

Appointment of CS

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

LE Lavoir Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Digvijay Plot Street No. 51 Opposite Makhicha Nivas Jamnagar - 361 005 Gujarat inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 29th May, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company situated at Digvijay Plot, Street No. 51, Opposite Makhicha Nivas, Jamnagar - 361 005, Gujarat which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M., inter alia hasconsidered and approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report. Read less.. Submission of Audited Results for 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

LE Lavoir Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th February 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Digvijay Plot Street No. 51 Opposite Makhicha Nivas Jamnagar - 361 005 Gujarat inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. On 12th February, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, situated at Digvijay Plot, Street No. 51, Opposite Makhicha Nivas, Jamnagar - 361 005, Gujarat, which commenced at 3:00 P.M and concluded at 4:30 P.M. has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

