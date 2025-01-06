Le Lavoir Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.57
0.18
0.04
0
Depreciation
-0.04
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.04
0
0
Working capital
0.54
-0.86
2.9
-0.23
Other operating items
Operating
0.94
-0.72
2.95
-0.23
Capital expenditure
0.39
0.01
0
0
Free cash flow
1.33
-0.71
2.95
-0.23
Equity raised
0.65
0.14
-0.18
-0.16
Investing
0
0
-2.87
0
Financing
0.57
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.56
-0.56
-0.1
-0.4
