|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.36
3.02
1.22
0
yoy growth (%)
-54.87
146.52
0
-100
Raw materials
-0.21
-2.62
-1.2
0
As % of sales
15.58
86.79
97.96
0
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.08
-0.03
-0.01
As % of sales
15.05
2.95
3.2
0
Other costs
-0.41
-0.23
-0.07
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.78
7.9
6.39
0
Operating profit
0.52
0.07
-0.09
-0.03
OPM
38.58
2.34
-7.56
0
Depreciation
-0.04
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-2.95
-2.16
Other income
0.09
0.12
0.13
0.02
Profit before tax
0.57
0.18
0.04
0
Taxes
-0.13
-0.04
0
0
Tax rate
-24.05
-24.97
16.49
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.44
0.14
0.05
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.44
0.14
0.05
0
yoy growth (%)
210.57
180.26
-611.63
-89.43
NPM
32.29
4.69
4.12
0
