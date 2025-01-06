iifl-logo-icon 1
Le Lavoir Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

367.55
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.36

3.02

1.22

0

yoy growth (%)

-54.87

146.52

0

-100

Raw materials

-0.21

-2.62

-1.2

0

As % of sales

15.58

86.79

97.96

0

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.08

-0.03

-0.01

As % of sales

15.05

2.95

3.2

0

Other costs

-0.41

-0.23

-0.07

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.78

7.9

6.39

0

Operating profit

0.52

0.07

-0.09

-0.03

OPM

38.58

2.34

-7.56

0

Depreciation

-0.04

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-2.95

-2.16

Other income

0.09

0.12

0.13

0.02

Profit before tax

0.57

0.18

0.04

0

Taxes

-0.13

-0.04

0

0

Tax rate

-24.05

-24.97

16.49

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.44

0.14

0.05

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.44

0.14

0.05

0

yoy growth (%)

210.57

180.26

-611.63

-89.43

NPM

32.29

4.69

4.12

0

