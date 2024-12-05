|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|30 Nov 2024
|27 Dec 2024
|Decided to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company on Friday, 27th December, 2024, at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferences (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2024) Addendum to the Notice of EGM is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/12/2024) Outcome of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 27th December, 2024 in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/12/2024) Scrutinizer Report under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 for Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.12.2024)
|EGM
|3 Jan 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 3rd January, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. inter-alia to consider and approve as per attachment. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 31.01.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.01.2024) Newspaper Advertisement for Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.01.2024) Outcome and summary of EGM held today i.e. 31st January, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024) Scrutinizer report for extra ordinary general meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)
