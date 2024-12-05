Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 3rd January, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. inter-alia to consider and approve as per attachment. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 31.01.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.01.2024) Newspaper Advertisement for Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.01.2024) Outcome and summary of EGM held today i.e. 31st January, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024) Scrutinizer report for extra ordinary general meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)