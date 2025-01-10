Longspur International Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.65
10.25
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.34
11.49
11.41
11.39
Net Worth
28.99
21.74
21.66
21.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
0.49
0
1.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
29.04
22.23
21.66
23.11
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.06
0.25
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
1
2.5
5.16
10
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.06
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
27.84
19.56
16.06
13.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
1.31
2.82
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
29.73
21.71
16.53
14.13
Sundry Creditors
-1.5
-2.66
-2.36
-0.95
Creditor Days
517.65
Other Current Liabilities
-0.39
-0.8
-0.93
-0.1
Cash
0.12
0.05
0.18
0.01
Total Assets
29.04
22.23
21.67
23.11
