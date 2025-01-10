iifl-logo-icon 1
Longspur International Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

7.94
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Longspur International Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.65

10.25

10.25

10.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.34

11.49

11.41

11.39

Net Worth

28.99

21.74

21.66

21.64

Minority Interest

Debt

0.05

0.49

0

1.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

29.04

22.23

21.66

23.11

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.06

0.25

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

1

2.5

5.16

10

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.06

0.02

0.01

Networking Capital

27.84

19.56

16.06

13.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

1.31

2.82

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

29.73

21.71

16.53

14.13

Sundry Creditors

-1.5

-2.66

-2.36

-0.95

Creditor Days

517.65

Other Current Liabilities

-0.39

-0.8

-0.93

-0.1

Cash

0.12

0.05

0.18

0.01

Total Assets

29.04

22.23

21.67

23.11

Longspur Intl : related Articles

No Record Found

