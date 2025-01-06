Longspur International Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.02
0.07
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
-1.3
-1.35
1.43
-0.27
Other operating items
Operating
-1.31
-1.34
1.42
-0.23
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.31
-1.33
1.42
-0.23
Equity raised
22.79
22.77
22.76
22.66
Investing
0
-0.34
0.11
2.17
Financing
1.58
0.11
0
0.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.06
21.21
24.3
24.9
