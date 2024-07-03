Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹8.59
Prev. Close₹8.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.35
Day's High₹8.59
Day's Low₹8.59
52 Week's High₹12.72
52 Week's Low₹4.98
Book Value₹21.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.73
P/E32.42
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.65
10.25
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.34
11.49
11.41
11.39
Net Worth
28.99
21.74
21.66
21.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.66
1.27
10.6
2.29
yoy growth (%)
-47.6
-87.94
362.58
-30.86
Raw materials
0
-0.53
-9.96
-1.32
As % of sales
1.47
41.58
93.92
57.82
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.31
-0.31
-0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.02
0.07
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
-1.3
-1.35
1.43
-0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.6
-87.94
362.58
-30.86
Op profit growth
-105.46
50.1
2,034.04
-108.2
EBIT growth
108.29
-79.55
-53.37
-31.87
Net profit growth
-126.03
63.84
-85.98
170.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0.09
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.09
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.85
0.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Manoj Naginlal Jain
Non Executive Director
Manish Naginlal Jain
Independent Director
Sneha Raut
Independent Director
Ashok Nagori
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Longspur International Ventures Ltd
Summary
Longspur International Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company in the name of Confidence Trading Company Limited on 16 September, 1980. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Confidence Finance and Trading Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained on 24th February, 2014 and thereafter to Longspur International Ventures Limited. The Company is carrying out business of financial service and trading. In 2010, Mr. Suresh Kumar Somani acquired 36500 Equity Shares of the Company through Share Purchase Agreement entered with Ms. Sridevi Chimalamarri, the erstwhile Promoter of the Company on June 24, 2009 aggregating to 73% of the Paid Up Capital of the Company. Resulting this, the open offer process was completed and Mr. Suresh Kumar Somani took the control over the Company effective from November 23, 2009. During the year 2013, the company came out with an issue of 1,00,00,000 equity shares to be allotted on preferential basis at a price of Rs15/- each, to strategic investors and collected application money from various investors. However, the company returned application money to all the investors and not made allotment and the issue was withdrawn.
The Longspur International Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Longspur International Ventures Ltd is ₹11.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Longspur International Ventures Ltd is 32.42 and 0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Longspur International Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Longspur International Ventures Ltd is ₹4.98 and ₹12.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Longspur International Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.64%, 3 Years at 16.51%, 1 Year at -24.12%, 6 Month at 12.10%, 3 Month at -5.60% and 1 Month at -6.23%.
