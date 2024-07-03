iifl-logo-icon 1
Longspur International Ventures Ltd Share Price

8.59
(1.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:44:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.59
  • Day's High8.59
  • 52 Wk High12.72
  • Prev. Close8.43
  • Day's Low8.59
  • 52 Wk Low 4.98
  • Turnover (lac)0.35
  • P/E32.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.48
  • EPS0.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Longspur International Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Longspur International Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Longspur International Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Longspur International Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.87%

Non-Promoter- 78.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 78.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Longspur International Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.65

10.25

10.25

10.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.34

11.49

11.41

11.39

Net Worth

28.99

21.74

21.66

21.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.66

1.27

10.6

2.29

yoy growth (%)

-47.6

-87.94

362.58

-30.86

Raw materials

0

-0.53

-9.96

-1.32

As % of sales

1.47

41.58

93.92

57.82

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.31

-0.31

-0.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.02

0.07

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Working capital

-1.3

-1.35

1.43

-0.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.6

-87.94

362.58

-30.86

Op profit growth

-105.46

50.1

2,034.04

-108.2

EBIT growth

108.29

-79.55

-53.37

-31.87

Net profit growth

-126.03

63.84

-85.98

170.56

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0.09

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.09

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.85

0.88

View Annually Results

Longspur International Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Longspur International Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Manoj Naginlal Jain

Non Executive Director

Manish Naginlal Jain

Independent Director

Sneha Raut

Independent Director

Ashok Nagori

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Longspur International Ventures Ltd

Summary

Longspur International Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company in the name of Confidence Trading Company Limited on 16 September, 1980. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Confidence Finance and Trading Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained on 24th February, 2014 and thereafter to Longspur International Ventures Limited. The Company is carrying out business of financial service and trading. In 2010, Mr. Suresh Kumar Somani acquired 36500 Equity Shares of the Company through Share Purchase Agreement entered with Ms. Sridevi Chimalamarri, the erstwhile Promoter of the Company on June 24, 2009 aggregating to 73% of the Paid Up Capital of the Company. Resulting this, the open offer process was completed and Mr. Suresh Kumar Somani took the control over the Company effective from November 23, 2009. During the year 2013, the company came out with an issue of 1,00,00,000 equity shares to be allotted on preferential basis at a price of Rs15/- each, to strategic investors and collected application money from various investors. However, the company returned application money to all the investors and not made allotment and the issue was withdrawn.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Longspur International Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Longspur International Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Longspur International Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Longspur International Ventures Ltd is ₹11.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Longspur International Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Longspur International Ventures Ltd is 32.42 and 0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Longspur International Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Longspur International Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Longspur International Ventures Ltd is ₹4.98 and ₹12.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Longspur International Ventures Ltd?

Longspur International Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.64%, 3 Years at 16.51%, 1 Year at -24.12%, 6 Month at 12.10%, 3 Month at -5.60% and 1 Month at -6.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Longspur International Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Longspur International Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 78.12 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

