iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Longspur International Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

7.52
(-1.96%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Longspur Intl CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Jan 202528 Dec 2024
Longspur International Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter /nine months ended on 31st December 2024: 2. To take on Record the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/nine months ended on 31st December 2024. We are submitting financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December,2024 along with limited review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/01/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Inter alia, to consider the following businesses along with routine business. 1.Approval of the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year/quarter ended on 30th September, 2024; 2.To take on Record the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year/quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. 3.Approval of the Standalone Un-Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended on 30th September 2024; and 4.Approval of the Standalone Un-Audited Statement of Cash Flow for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. We are submitting following: 1. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities 3. Statement of Cash Flow (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, 2nd September, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at at the Registered Office of the Company at 9, Botawala Building, 3rd Floor, 11/13, Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai 400001 in which the Board has taken the following decisions:- 1. Approval of the Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report and Notice of the 44th Annual General Meeting; 2. Approval of the Annual Book Closure of the Company for the 44th Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 9.30 A.M. 3. Finalization of the Cut-off Date for remote e-voting and e-voting at the ensuing AGM; 4. Approval the appointment of Scrutinizer for the E-voting process; 5. And other Routine Business.
Board Meeting25 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Confidence Finance And Trading Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Approval of the Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June2024; 2.To take on record the Limited Review Report by the auditors for the Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 3.Any other matter as considered by Board. Un-audited financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Confidence Finance And Trading Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024; 2.To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024; 3.To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Statements including the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the Statement of Profits and Loss and Cash flow statement of change in equity and notes thereon for the year ended 31st March 2024; 4.Any other Matter as considered by the board. Audited Financial Results 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Longspur Intl: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Longspur International Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.