Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 28 Dec 2024

Longspur International Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter /nine months ended on 31st December 2024: 2. To take on Record the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/nine months ended on 31st December 2024. We are submitting financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December,2024 along with limited review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/01/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Inter alia, to consider the following businesses along with routine business. 1.Approval of the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year/quarter ended on 30th September, 2024; 2.To take on Record the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year/quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. 3.Approval of the Standalone Un-Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended on 30th September 2024; and 4.Approval of the Standalone Un-Audited Statement of Cash Flow for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. We are submitting following: 1. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities 3. Statement of Cash Flow (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, 2nd September, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at at the Registered Office of the Company at 9, Botawala Building, 3rd Floor, 11/13, Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai 400001 in which the Board has taken the following decisions:- 1. Approval of the Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report and Notice of the 44th Annual General Meeting; 2. Approval of the Annual Book Closure of the Company for the 44th Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 9.30 A.M. 3. Finalization of the Cut-off Date for remote e-voting and e-voting at the ensuing AGM; 4. Approval the appointment of Scrutinizer for the E-voting process; 5. And other Routine Business.

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

Confidence Finance And Trading Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Approval of the Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June2024; 2.To take on record the Limited Review Report by the auditors for the Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 3.Any other matter as considered by Board. Un-audited financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024