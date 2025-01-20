iifl-logo-icon 1
Longspur International Ventures Ltd Key Ratios

7.12
(-1.93%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:25:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Longspur International Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

82.66

EBIT growth

123.4

Net profit growth

146.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-836.74

0

EBIT margin

1,247.72

0

Net profit margin

828.39

0

RoCE

6.84

RoNW

1.15

RoA

1.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.63

0.29

Dividend per share

0.5

0

Cash EPS

0.67

0.28

Book value per share

15.73

15.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

494.92

172.41

P/CEPS

458.67

173.65

P/B

19.81

3.29

EV/EBIDTA

282.5

104.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

80.91

0

Tax payout

-33.6

-39.9

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

Inventory days

207.32

0

Creditor days

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.21

0.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-157.74

0

Employee costs

-235.62

0

Other costs

-543.36

0

