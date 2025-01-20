Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
82.66
EBIT growth
123.4
Net profit growth
146.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-836.74
0
EBIT margin
1,247.72
0
Net profit margin
828.39
0
RoCE
6.84
RoNW
1.15
RoA
1.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.63
0.29
Dividend per share
0.5
0
Cash EPS
0.67
0.28
Book value per share
15.73
15.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
494.92
172.41
P/CEPS
458.67
173.65
P/B
19.81
3.29
EV/EBIDTA
282.5
104.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
80.91
0
Tax payout
-33.6
-39.9
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
Inventory days
207.32
0
Creditor days
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.21
0.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-157.74
0
Employee costs
-235.62
0
Other costs
-543.36
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.