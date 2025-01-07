Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.66
1.27
10.6
2.29
yoy growth (%)
-47.6
-87.94
362.58
-30.86
Raw materials
0
-0.53
-9.96
-1.32
As % of sales
1.47
41.58
93.92
57.82
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.31
-0.31
-0.4
As % of sales
38.98
24.98
2.96
17.68
Other costs
-0.37
-0.86
-0.61
-0.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
55.99
67.47
5.83
25.08
Operating profit
0.02
-0.43
-0.28
-0.01
OPM
3.54
-34.04
-2.73
-0.59
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.02
0
-0.03
-0.04
Other income
0
0.45
0.35
0.15
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.02
0.07
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax rate
-182.68
-1.98
-68.61
-31.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.01
0
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.01
0
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-126.03
63.84
-85.98
170.56
NPM
-0.43
0.86
0.06
2.1
