Longspur International Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.42
(-1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:43:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Longspur International Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.66

1.27

10.6

2.29

yoy growth (%)

-47.6

-87.94

362.58

-30.86

Raw materials

0

-0.53

-9.96

-1.32

As % of sales

1.47

41.58

93.92

57.82

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.31

-0.31

-0.4

As % of sales

38.98

24.98

2.96

17.68

Other costs

-0.37

-0.86

-0.61

-0.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

55.99

67.47

5.83

25.08

Operating profit

0.02

-0.43

-0.28

-0.01

OPM

3.54

-34.04

-2.73

-0.59

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.02

0

-0.03

-0.04

Other income

0

0.45

0.35

0.15

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.02

0.07

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax rate

-182.68

-1.98

-68.61

-31.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.01

0

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.01

0

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-126.03

63.84

-85.98

170.56

NPM

-0.43

0.86

0.06

2.1

