To The Members,

The Directors present Annual Report of Confidence Finance and Trading Limited on Business and Operations of the Company along with Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2023.

Financial Results

Particulars Year Ended Year Ended 31/03/2023 31/03/2022 Income 1456.902 880.88 Less- Expenditure (1445.136) (876.73) Profit before Depreciation 11.765 4.15 Less: Depreciation (6.93) (2.55) Profit after Depreciation & Before Tax 4.83 1.6 Less: Current Year Tax 1.216 0.402 Deferred Tax Liability (3.68) (0.62) Less: Tax (Income Tax) paid for earlier period - - Profit/loss after Tax 7.29 1.81 Add: Other Comprehensive Income - - Total Comprehensive Income 7.29 1.81 Paid up Equity Share Capital 1025.00 1025.00 EPS (Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each) Basic & Diluted (in Rs.) 0.0712 0.0177

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the year Company has earned the income of Rs as 1456.90 Lakhs compared to Rs. 880.88 lakhs in the previous year. The Net Profit/loss after Tax stood at Rs.7.29 lakhs as Compared to Rs. 1.81 lakhs in the previous year.

DIVIDEND

With a view to strengthen the financial position of the Company, Directors did not recommend any dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

IMPACT OF COVID-19

During the year under consideration the operations of the Company were not interrupted and were carried out in the normal course in accordance with the directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Company ensured the safety of its employees and is complying with all the norms related to social distancing, thermal scanning, wearing of face mask, proper sanitization and hygiene at all its work places and work from home policy was also arranged for the employees as per the requirement.

However, there is no impact on Companys operations and based on the preliminary estimates the Company does not anticipate any major challenge in meeting the financial obligations on the long term basis.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The company has not transferred any amount to the general reserve or any other reserves during the year 2022-23.

FINANCE

Cash and cash equivalent as at 31st March, 2023 is 0.03 & Bank balance other than cash & cash equivalent is Rs. 5.37. The Company continues to focus on management of its working capital, receivables, and inventories. The other working capital parameters are kept under continuous monitoring.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There are no major changes in the Business of the Company.

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIR

The Company does not have any significant Business activity other than that of Investments, Interest income and Providing business services to DHL group.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURES COMPANIES

The Company has no Subsidiary/Associate and Joint Venture Companies during period under review.

INVESTMENT IN JOINT VENTURES

The Company has not made any investment in Joint Venture during the period under review.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March, 2023 was Rs. 1025 Lakhs divided into 102.5 Lakhs equity shares of Rs.10/- each. During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights or granted stock options or sweat equity.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted deposit from the public falling within the ambit of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and there were no remaining unclaimed deposits as on 31st March, 2023. Further, the Company has not accepted any deposit or loans in contravention of the provisions of the Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under:

S.No Particulars Amount in Rs. 1. Details of Deposits accepted during the year N.A 2. Deposits remaining unpaid or unclaimed at the end of the year N.A 3. Default in repayment of deposits N.A At the beginning of the year Maximum during the year At the end of the year 4. Deposits not in compliance with law N.A 5. NCLT/ NCLAT orders w.r.t. depositors for extension of time and penalty imposed N.A

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY COMPANY

The Particulars of Loans or Advances or Investments made under Section 186 of the Act are furnished in Financial Statements notes to account forming part of Annual Report.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

Your Company has always believed that Human Resource is the most important resource and continues to work for its development. The functioning and activities were further aligned to Companys Business objectives. The Human Resource

Development activities focused on multi-skill training, performance and improvement etc.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the period under review there is no change in the directorship of the company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Provisons of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable to the Company during the period under review.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE(Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013;

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women atthe Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redresscomplaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered underthis policy.Statement showing the number of complaints filed during the financial year and the number of complaints pending as on the end of the financial year is shown as under: -

Category No. of complaints pending in the beginning of F.Y.2022-23 No. of complaints filed during the F.Y.2022-23 No. of Complaints pending as at the end of F.Y.2022-23 Sexual Harassment Nil Nil Nil

Since, there is no complaint received during the year which is appreciable as the management of the company endeavor efforts to provide safe environment for the female employees of the company.

RISK AND INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Pursuant to section 134 (3) (n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has undertaken suitable measures for the development and implementation of a risk management policy for the Company including identification of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company. At present the Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size and nature of its operations. During the year,controls were tested and no material weakness in design and operation were observed. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorised use, executing transactions with proper authorisation and ensuring compliance of corporate policies.

DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declaration from all Independent Directors as under in accordance with the provisions of Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 16 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereto. The Company has also received confirmation from all the Independent Directors that they have not been disqualified under section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 in any of the Companies, in the previous financial year, and that they are at present and are free from any disqualification from being a Director. The Independent Directors have also confirmed their compliance with the Code for Independent Directors, as prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013, and the Code of Conduct and Business Ethics for Board Members and Senior Management of the Company.

BOARD AND PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Board Evaluation:

The Board of directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Corporate Governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR), Regulations 2015.

Performance evaluation criteria for Board, Committees of the Board and Directors were approved by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board at its meeting held on 17th January, 2023. Evaluation formats and criteria of evaluation duly incorporated the criteria and other parameters as suggested by SEBI vide their guidance note on evaluation through their circular dated January 05, 2017. The main criteria on which the evaluations was carried out were

Directors knowledge & expertise, specific competency and professional experience, board engagement and time commitment.

Performance Evaluation of the Directors:

The Board and the nomination and remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

Evaluation of the Board Committees:

The Board evaluated the performance of each of the Board Committees on the following broad categories:

Mandate and composition

Effectiveness of the Committee

Structure of the Committee, its functioning and attendance

Discussion, quality of agenda and action taken report

Independence of the Committee from the Board

Contribution of the Committees to the decisions taken by the Board

Functioning of the committee in accordance with the terms of reference

The Board opined that the Board Committees composition, structure, processes and working procedures are well laid down and that the Board Committees members have adequate expertise drawn from diverse functions ,industries and business and bring specific competencies relevant to the Companys business and operations.

Independent Directors Evaluation of Non-Independent Directors

In a separate meeting of independent directors held on 17th January, 2023, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The Independent Directors also assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent Director being evaluated.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The Indian Economy has been one of the fastest growing economies in the World. The focus of the economic policies has been on transforming India into a modern Bharat through economic reforms, demonetization, digitalization in a cleaner and corruption free environment.

Companys agenda for the growth is clearly defined by the management i.e. to understand the financial need of the empowered customers and address those requirements with diversified services with the help of best in class technology and never compromise on core values namely fairness, integrity and transparency. We believe that the financial industry in India is moving towards rapid growth and with the aid of digitalization supported by economic prosperity and reforms performance of the company is certainly expected to reach heights.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, your Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions which is also available on the Companys website at http://ctcl.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Related-Party-Transaction-policy.pdf. The Policy intends to ensure that proper reporting; approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company and Related Parties.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and Board of Directors for review and their approval. Prior omnibus approval is obtained for Related Party Transactions on a quarterly basis for transactions which are of repetitive nature and / or entered in the Ordinary Course of Business and are at Arms Length, if any.

During the year the company had not entered into any contract/ arrangement / transaction with any related party which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the company on materiality of related party transactions. Thus, disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required.

Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note 29 to the financial statement, which sets out related party disclosures.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

There is no inflow and outflow of Foreign Exchange during the year under review.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge confirms that:

a. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards had been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same:

b. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

c. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. they have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis; and

e. they have laid down Internal Financial Controls for the Company and such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

f. they have devised proper systems to ensure Compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

Five (5) Meetings of the Board were held during the year. For details of the Meetings of the Board, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS

The Companys policy on Directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act has been disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The Company had no employee during the year covered under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

AUDITORS

(1) STATUTORY AUDITORS:

Subject to the approval of the Members, the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended the re-appointment of M/s. A K Kocchar & Associates., Chartered Accountants, (F.R.No. 120410W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company pursuant to Section 139 of the Act, from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion of the 48th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2028. Members attention is drawn to a Resolution proposing the appointment of M/s. A K Kocchar & Associates., Chartered Accountants, (F.R.No. 120410W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company which is included at Item No. 3 of the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting. As per the provisions of Section 139 of the Act, they have given their consent for the appointment and confirmed that the appointment, if made, would be in accordance with the conditions as prescribed under the Act and applicable Rules and the RBI Guidelines. The Audit Report of M/s. A K Kocchar & Associates., Chartered Accountants, on the Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23 is a part of the Annual Report. The Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

(2) SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Secretarial Audit Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s Ritika Agrawal and Associates.,Pracitising Company Secretary to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year, 2022-23. TheReport of the Secretarial Audit Report in the Form MR-3 is annexed as "Annexure B"of this Report.

Your Board is pleased to inform that there is no such observation made by the Auditors in their report which needs any explanation by the Board.

(3) INTERNAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Company has appointed M/s D.V. Agarwal & Associates [Firm Registration No. 328061E], "Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

The Company is not engaged in manufacturing activities and as such the particulars relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable. However, your Company takes every reasonable steps and measures to conserve the energy in the best possible manner on continous basis.

DISCLOSURE FOR FRAUDS AGAINST THE COMPANY

There were no instances for other than reportable fraud to the Central Government covered under section 134(3)(ca) of the Companies Act, 2013. Further that, the auditors have not found any fraud as required to be reported by them under section 143(12) to the Central Government during the year 2022-23.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements as set out by The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 forms an integral part of this Report. The requisite certificate from the Auditor confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached and is forming the part of Annual Report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

According to the provisions of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, The Annual Return of the Company has been placed on the website of the Company .

RATIO OF THE REMUNERATION OF EACH DIRECTOR TO THE MEDIAN EMPLOYEES REMUNERATION AND

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Pursuant to provision of section 197(12) of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and

Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and the details of Top 10 employees given in the "Annexure A"none of the employees received remuneration in excess of Rs. One Crore Two Lakhs or more per annum or Rs.Eighty Lakhs Fifty Thousand per month for the part of the year. Therefore, there is no information to disclose in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013

CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Code of Conduct for the Board of Directors and the Senior Management has been adopted by the Company. The Code of Conduct has been disclosed on the website of the company at www.ctcl.co.in All the Board Members and the Senior Management Personnel have confirmed Compliance with the Code. All Management Staff were given appropriate training in this regard.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to report to the Management instances of unethical behaviour, actual or suspected, fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy. Under this policy, the employees can approach the Companys Compliance Officer and/or Chairman of the Audit Committee. Whistle Blower Policy ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained whilst dealing with concerns and also that no discrimination be meted out to any person for a genuinely raised concern. The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company is posted on the website of the Company.http://ctcl.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Vigil-mehanism-policy-1.pdf

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys Shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORTING

The Business Responsibility Reporting as required by Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirments) Regulation, 2015, is not applicable to your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements made in this Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report relating to the Companys objectives, projections, outlook, expectations and others may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from expectations those expressed or implied. Some factors could make difference to the Companys operations that may be, due to change in government policies, global market conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, natural disasters etc.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors wishes to express their sincere thanks to Bankers, Shareholders, Clients and all the Employees of the Company for extending their support during the year.