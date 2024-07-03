iifl-logo-icon 1
Longspur International Ventures Ltd

7.79
(-1.89%)
Jan 13, 2025

Longspur International Ventures Ltd Summary

Longspur International Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company in the name of Confidence Trading Company Limited on 16 September, 1980. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Confidence Finance and Trading Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained on 24th February, 2014 and thereafter to Longspur International Ventures Limited. The Company is carrying out business of financial service and trading. In 2010, Mr. Suresh Kumar Somani acquired 36500 Equity Shares of the Company through Share Purchase Agreement entered with Ms. Sridevi Chimalamarri, the erstwhile Promoter of the Company on June 24, 2009 aggregating to 73% of the Paid Up Capital of the Company. Resulting this, the open offer process was completed and Mr. Suresh Kumar Somani took the control over the Company effective from November 23, 2009. During the year 2013, the company came out with an issue of 1,00,00,000 equity shares to be allotted on preferential basis at a price of Rs15/- each, to strategic investors and collected application money from various investors. However, the company returned application money to all the investors and not made allotment and the issue was withdrawn.

