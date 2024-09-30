AGM 30/09/2024 We are submitting proceedings of 44th Annual General Meeting as required under regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation,2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Deceleration of Remote E voting results and Poll results in compliance with regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 in relation to the 44th Annual general Meeting held on 30th September,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)