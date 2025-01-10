iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

M K Exim (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

83.21
(-2.74%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR M K Exim (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

40.37

26.91

26.91

8.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.11

39.25

22.89

27.58

Net Worth

81.48

66.16

49.8

36.55

Minority Interest

Debt

0.71

2.43

3.96

2.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

82.2

68.59

53.76

39.38

Fixed Assets

9.88

6.94

5.47

1.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.12

1.12

1.12

1.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.05

0.05

0.05

Networking Capital

48.34

50.98

39.41

29.65

Inventories

6

9.39

12.95

6.97

Inventory Days

46.53

Sundry Debtors

14.34

24.79

13.73

10.46

Debtor Days

69.83

Other Current Assets

29.39

25.23

15.83

14.88

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-2.52

-2.62

-0.75

Creditor Days

5

Other Current Liabilities

-1.24

-5.91

-0.48

-1.91

Cash

22.85

9.49

7.71

6.87

Total Assets

82.19

68.58

53.76

39.39

M K Exim India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR M K Exim (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.