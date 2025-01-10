M K Exim (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.37
26.91
26.91
8.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.11
39.25
22.89
27.58
Net Worth
81.48
66.16
49.8
36.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0.71
2.43
3.96
2.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
82.2
68.59
53.76
39.38
Fixed Assets
9.88
6.94
5.47
1.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.12
1.12
1.12
1.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.05
0.05
0.05
Networking Capital
48.34
50.98
39.41
29.65
Inventories
6
9.39
12.95
6.97
Inventory Days
46.53
Sundry Debtors
14.34
24.79
13.73
10.46
Debtor Days
69.83
Other Current Assets
29.39
25.23
15.83
14.88
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-2.52
-2.62
-0.75
Creditor Days
5
Other Current Liabilities
-1.24
-5.91
-0.48
-1.91
Cash
22.85
9.49
7.71
6.87
Total Assets
82.19
68.58
53.76
39.39
