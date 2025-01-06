iifl-logo-icon 1
M K Exim (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

85.85
(-4.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR M K Exim (India) Ltd

M K Exim India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.88

3.07

0.35

0.38

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.26

-0.29

-0.31

Tax paid

-2.8

-1.22

-0.11

-0.27

Working capital

11.17

3.46

1.78

-0.17

Other operating items

Operating

19

5.04

1.73

-0.36

Capital expenditure

0.11

0.22

-1.92

0.51

Free cash flow

19.11

5.26

-0.18

0.14

Equity raised

39.01

31.37

30.52

30.29

Investing

0

-2

0

0

Financing

5.38

3.8

5.89

4.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

63.51

38.44

36.22

34.44

QUICKLINKS FOR M K Exim (India) Ltd

