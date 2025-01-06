M K Exim (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.88
3.07
0.35
0.38
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.26
-0.29
-0.31
Tax paid
-2.8
-1.22
-0.11
-0.27
Working capital
11.17
3.46
1.78
-0.17
Other operating items
Operating
19
5.04
1.73
-0.36
Capital expenditure
0.11
0.22
-1.92
0.51
Free cash flow
19.11
5.26
-0.18
0.14
Equity raised
39.01
31.37
30.52
30.29
Investing
0
-2
0
0
Financing
5.38
3.8
5.89
4.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
63.51
38.44
36.22
34.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.