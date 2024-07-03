M K Exim (India) Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
37.68
19.89
37.45
15.46
12.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.68
19.89
37.45
15.46
12.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.55
0.22
1.81
0.5
1.04
Total Income
38.24
20.11
39.26
15.96
13.66
Total Expenditure
28.34
17.73
33.92
16.28
12.52
PBIDT
9.9
2.38
5.34
-0.32
1.15
Interest
0.18
0.29
0.31
0.16
0.21
PBDT
9.72
2.1
5.03
-0.48
0.94
Depreciation
0.34
0.66
0.64
0.32
0.44
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.85
0
1.22
0
0.36
Deferred Tax
-0.06
0
0.14
0
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
6.58
1.44
3.04
-0.79
0.19
Minority Interest After NP
0.17
-0.18
0.08
0
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.41
1.62
2.95
-0.79
0.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
1.05
-1.05
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.41
1.62
1.9
0.26
0.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.15
2.25
4.12
-1.1
0.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.97
7.18
7.18
7.18
7.18
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.27
11.96
14.25
-2.06
9.1
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
17.46
7.23
8.11
-5.1
1.5
