iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

M K Exim (India) Ltd Half Yearly Results

86.47
(-1.35%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019

Gross Sales

37.68

19.89

37.45

15.46

12.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.68

19.89

37.45

15.46

12.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.55

0.22

1.81

0.5

1.04

Total Income

38.24

20.11

39.26

15.96

13.66

Total Expenditure

28.34

17.73

33.92

16.28

12.52

PBIDT

9.9

2.38

5.34

-0.32

1.15

Interest

0.18

0.29

0.31

0.16

0.21

PBDT

9.72

2.1

5.03

-0.48

0.94

Depreciation

0.34

0.66

0.64

0.32

0.44

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.85

0

1.22

0

0.36

Deferred Tax

-0.06

0

0.14

0

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

6.58

1.44

3.04

-0.79

0.19

Minority Interest After NP

0.17

-0.18

0.08

0

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.41

1.62

2.95

-0.79

0.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

1.05

-1.05

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.41

1.62

1.9

0.26

0.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.15

2.25

4.12

-1.1

0.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.97

7.18

7.18

7.18

7.18

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.27

11.96

14.25

-2.06

9.1

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

17.46

7.23

8.11

-5.1

1.5

M K Exim India: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR M K Exim (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.