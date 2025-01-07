iifl-logo-icon 1
M K Exim (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

87.9
(2.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

54.67

48.73

19.11

26.13

yoy growth (%)

12.17

154.91

-26.83

-26.67

Raw materials

-35.85

-37.16

-17.26

-25.46

As % of sales

65.58

76.25

90.28

97.46

Employee costs

-1.42

-1.13

-0.42

-0.22

As % of sales

2.6

2.32

2.23

0.87

Other costs

-6.66

-8.78

-1.02

-1.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.19

18.03

5.35

5.27

Operating profit

10.72

1.65

0.4

-0.94

OPM

19.61

3.39

2.11

-3.62

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.26

-0.29

-0.31

Interest expense

-0.24

-0.27

-0.62

-0.64

Other income

0.64

1.96

0.87

2.28

Profit before tax

10.88

3.07

0.35

0.38

Taxes

-2.8

-1.22

-0.11

-0.27

Tax rate

-25.8

-39.78

-31.22

-70.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.07

1.85

0.24

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.07

1.85

0.24

0.11

yoy growth (%)

335.73

653.79

114.76

-51.43

NPM

14.77

3.8

1.28

0.43

