|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
54.67
48.73
19.11
26.13
yoy growth (%)
12.17
154.91
-26.83
-26.67
Raw materials
-35.85
-37.16
-17.26
-25.46
As % of sales
65.58
76.25
90.28
97.46
Employee costs
-1.42
-1.13
-0.42
-0.22
As % of sales
2.6
2.32
2.23
0.87
Other costs
-6.66
-8.78
-1.02
-1.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.19
18.03
5.35
5.27
Operating profit
10.72
1.65
0.4
-0.94
OPM
19.61
3.39
2.11
-3.62
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.26
-0.29
-0.31
Interest expense
-0.24
-0.27
-0.62
-0.64
Other income
0.64
1.96
0.87
2.28
Profit before tax
10.88
3.07
0.35
0.38
Taxes
-2.8
-1.22
-0.11
-0.27
Tax rate
-25.8
-39.78
-31.22
-70.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.07
1.85
0.24
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.07
1.85
0.24
0.11
yoy growth (%)
335.73
653.79
114.76
-51.43
NPM
14.77
3.8
1.28
0.43
