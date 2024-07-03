iifl-logo-icon 1
M K Exim (India) Ltd Share Price

85.85
(-4.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89
  • Day's High90.77
  • 52 Wk High124.95
  • Prev. Close89.85
  • Day's Low85.1
  • 52 Wk Low 58
  • Turnover (lac)44.19
  • P/E22.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.89
  • EPS4.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)346.55
  • Div. Yield0
M K Exim (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

89

Prev. Close

89.85

Turnover(Lac.)

44.19

Day's High

90.77

Day's Low

85.1

52 Week's High

124.95

52 Week's Low

58

Book Value

21.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

346.55

P/E

22.13

EPS

4.06

Divi. Yield

0

M K Exim (India) Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

M K Exim (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 57.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

M K Exim (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

40.37

26.91

26.91

8.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.11

39.25

22.89

27.58

Net Worth

81.48

66.16

49.8

36.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

54.67

48.73

19.11

26.13

yoy growth (%)

12.17

154.91

-26.83

-26.67

Raw materials

-35.85

-37.16

-17.26

-25.46

As % of sales

65.58

76.25

90.28

97.46

Employee costs

-1.42

-1.13

-0.42

-0.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.88

3.07

0.35

0.38

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.26

-0.29

-0.31

Tax paid

-2.8

-1.22

-0.11

-0.27

Working capital

11.17

3.46

1.78

-0.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.17

154.91

-26.83

-26.67

Op profit growth

548.51

308.82

-142.71

-203.75

EBIT growth

231.84

241.21

-4.65

44.09

Net profit growth

335.73

653.79

114.76

-51.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

57.57

52.92

27.26

22.01

28.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

57.57

52.92

27.26

22.01

28.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.77

2.31

1.55

0.96

2.88

M K Exim (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT M K Exim (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manish Murlidhar Dialani

Whole-time Director

Lajwanti Murlidhar Dialani

Independent Director

Vishesh Mahesh Nihalani

Independent Director

Priya Murlidhar Makhija

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Murli Wadhumal Dialani

Independent Director

GAURAV LAXMIKANT PATODIA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Babu Lal Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by M K Exim (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1992, M K Exim (India) was converted into a public limited company in Feb.95. It was promoted by K L Khanchandani, Daya Ram Khanchandani and Shyam Khanchandani. The Company is engaged in business of export of fabrics and Distributorship of Cosmetics (FMCG) products consisting of personal care and personal hygiene products of internationally reputed brands.MK Exim (India) Limited is a growth oriented business enterprise with operations and expansion projects in multiple domains. The Company has manufacturing facilities for fabric, readymade garments and jewellery; and are an approved supplier for Relief Programs.Their business interests include manufacturing facilities of textiles; Relief Supplies and recently, it entered in FMCG Cosmetics Division and got the distributorship of Moroccan Oil, John Paul Mitchell Systems and BCL Spa in India.The company set up an unit at Jaipur to manufacture synthetic fabrics. Commercial production commenced in Apr.94. It exports most of the production to the middle-east countries. In 1995-96, the company envisaged an expansion-cum-diversification project to augment the total production of synthetic fabrics and to start manufacturing knitted fabrics at Jaipur, for the export purpose. Presently, it has 12 looms to produce synthetic fabric having an installed capacity of approximately 5.30 lac mtr pa. In the expansion-cum-diversification programme, it proposes to double the existing capacity by install
Company FAQs

What is the M K Exim India Ltd share price today?

The M K Exim India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹85.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of M K Exim India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M K Exim India Ltd is ₹346.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of M K Exim India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of M K Exim India Ltd is 22.13 and 4.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of M K Exim India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M K Exim India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M K Exim India Ltd is ₹58 and ₹124.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of M K Exim India Ltd?

M K Exim India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.67%, 3 Years at 7.76%, 1 Year at 6.75%, 6 Month at 26.07%, 3 Month at -0.20% and 1 Month at -0.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of M K Exim India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of M K Exim India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.30 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 57.64 %

