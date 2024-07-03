SectorTrading
Open₹89
Prev. Close₹89.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹44.19
Day's High₹90.77
Day's Low₹85.1
52 Week's High₹124.95
52 Week's Low₹58
Book Value₹21.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)346.55
P/E22.13
EPS4.06
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.37
26.91
26.91
8.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.11
39.25
22.89
27.58
Net Worth
81.48
66.16
49.8
36.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
54.67
48.73
19.11
26.13
yoy growth (%)
12.17
154.91
-26.83
-26.67
Raw materials
-35.85
-37.16
-17.26
-25.46
As % of sales
65.58
76.25
90.28
97.46
Employee costs
-1.42
-1.13
-0.42
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.88
3.07
0.35
0.38
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.26
-0.29
-0.31
Tax paid
-2.8
-1.22
-0.11
-0.27
Working capital
11.17
3.46
1.78
-0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.17
154.91
-26.83
-26.67
Op profit growth
548.51
308.82
-142.71
-203.75
EBIT growth
231.84
241.21
-4.65
44.09
Net profit growth
335.73
653.79
114.76
-51.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
57.57
52.92
27.26
22.01
28.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
57.57
52.92
27.26
22.01
28.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.77
2.31
1.55
0.96
2.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manish Murlidhar Dialani
Whole-time Director
Lajwanti Murlidhar Dialani
Independent Director
Vishesh Mahesh Nihalani
Independent Director
Priya Murlidhar Makhija
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Murli Wadhumal Dialani
Independent Director
GAURAV LAXMIKANT PATODIA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Babu Lal Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by M K Exim (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in 1992, M K Exim (India) was converted into a public limited company in Feb.95. It was promoted by K L Khanchandani, Daya Ram Khanchandani and Shyam Khanchandani. The Company is engaged in business of export of fabrics and Distributorship of Cosmetics (FMCG) products consisting of personal care and personal hygiene products of internationally reputed brands.MK Exim (India) Limited is a growth oriented business enterprise with operations and expansion projects in multiple domains. The Company has manufacturing facilities for fabric, readymade garments and jewellery; and are an approved supplier for Relief Programs.Their business interests include manufacturing facilities of textiles; Relief Supplies and recently, it entered in FMCG Cosmetics Division and got the distributorship of Moroccan Oil, John Paul Mitchell Systems and BCL Spa in India.The company set up an unit at Jaipur to manufacture synthetic fabrics. Commercial production commenced in Apr.94. It exports most of the production to the middle-east countries. In 1995-96, the company envisaged an expansion-cum-diversification project to augment the total production of synthetic fabrics and to start manufacturing knitted fabrics at Jaipur, for the export purpose. Presently, it has 12 looms to produce synthetic fabric having an installed capacity of approximately 5.30 lac mtr pa. In the expansion-cum-diversification programme, it proposes to double the existing capacity by install
Read More
The M K Exim India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹85.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M K Exim India Ltd is ₹346.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of M K Exim India Ltd is 22.13 and 4.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M K Exim India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M K Exim India Ltd is ₹58 and ₹124.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
M K Exim India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.67%, 3 Years at 7.76%, 1 Year at 6.75%, 6 Month at 26.07%, 3 Month at -0.20% and 1 Month at -0.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.