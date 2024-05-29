To the members of M.K. EXIM (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M.K. EXIM (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the

Statement of Profit

Income), the statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of information significant (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial of the company in accordance statements give the information required by the Companies Act,

2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies

(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and in equity and its itsprofit, cash flows for the year ended on that date. for

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘The Act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud and error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are toappropriatetoprovide abasisfor obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the significant audit and significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We have relied upon the audit report of other auditors for the financial statements of its office at Mumbai reflectingtotal assets at Rs.5678.90 Lacs, total revenue of Rs.7322.12 Lacs and net profit before tax of Rs.2084.24 Lacs for the year ended on that date, as considered in Standalone financial statements and report in terms of sub section (3) of section 143 of the Act in so far as it relates to the aforesaid office.

These financial statements have been audited by the other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the branch, and our report in terms of subsection (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid branch is based solely on the reports of the other auditors.

The standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended March 31, 2023, were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on March

31, 2023.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements below, is not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done and the report of the other auditors and financial statements certified by the management.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on the financial statements of the branch at Mumbai referred to in the Other Matters section, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the statement of changes in equity and the statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial

Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under

. Section 133 of the Act. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors, as on 31st March, 2024 take on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financialstatements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h. With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules , 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. ii. The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding

Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. With respect to preservation of audit trail, as proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March

31, 2024

For Ummed Jain & Co.

Chartered Accountants FRN. 119250W

Place: Jaipur [CA Akhil Jain] Date: 29.05.2024 Partner M. No. 137970

UDIN: 24137970BKFJCP6371

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and

Regulatory requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of M.K. EXIM (INDIA) LIMITED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1. Property, Plant and Equipments a. (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipments.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. b. As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipments have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c. The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipments (including right to use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. e. There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the prohibition of benami property transactions act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. Inventory a. The inventory excluding stocks with third parties has been physically verified during the year at reasonable intervals by the management. The procedure of physical verification of inventories followed by the management is adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. The company is maintaining proper records of inventory. No material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory. b. The Company is not sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores, in time during the year, from banks or financial institution on the basis of scrutiny of books and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

3. Loans, Guarantee and Advances given: a. The Company has not provided security or granted any advances in the nature of loans during the year. The Company has given advances against purchases to its related parties of Rs.443.00 Lacs during the year.

Outstanding amount of advances against purchases to related parties increased from Rs.2273.00 lacs as on 31.03.2023 to Rs.2716.00 lacs as on 31.03.2024. The terms and conditions of the advances against purchases, during the year, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

4. Loans, Guarantee and Advances to Director of Company:

The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

5. Deposits

The company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6. Maintenance of Costing Records

Maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7. Deposit of Statutory Liabilities:

According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues: (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. Surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments:

The Company does not have any transactions to be recorded in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. Default in repayment of Borrowings:-a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to banks or financial institutions or any other lender during the year. b. The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. c. No terms loans were obtained by the Company during aggregate, at any point of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) is not applicable. d. On overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company. e. The Company has not raised any money from any person or entity for the account of or to pay the obligations of its associates, subsidiaries or joint ventures of the Company. f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies (as defined under the act).

10. Funds Raised and Utilisation a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of

Initial Public Offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. Fraud and Whistle-blower Complaints:- a. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. Hence clause (xi)(a) of the order is not applicable. b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form

ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. Nidhi Company

The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xiii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

13. Related Party Transactions

The transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. Internal Audit a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b. We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining, nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

15. Non-Cash Transactions

In our opinion the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. Registration under RBI Act a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company

(CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the

Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable. d. According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, the group does not have any CICs accordingly clause 3(xvi) (d) of the order is not applicable.

17. Cash Losses

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. Resignation of Statutory Auditors

There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

19. Material Uncertainty on meeting liabilities

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. Amount unspent under the Scheme of Corporate Social Responsibility

There is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Ummed Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN. 119250W

UDIN: 24137970BKFJCP6371 [CA Akhil Jain] Date: 29.05.2024 Partner Place: Jaipur M. No. 137970

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and

Regulatory requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of M.K. EXIM (INDIA) LIMITED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Cause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M.K. Exim (India) Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in the conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financialcontrols based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal for ensuring financial controls that were operating effectively the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an as at 31 opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining and understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that :i. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; ii. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and iii. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention of timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Other Matters

Our aforesaid reports under section 143(3)(i) of the Act adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls over financial reporting in so far as it relates to the branch at Mumbai, is based on the corresponding report on the auditors of Mumbai branch of the company. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

For Ummed Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN. 119250W

UDIN: 24137970BKFJCP6371

[CA Akhil Jain] Date: 29.05.2024

Partner Place: Jaipur M. No. 137970 sufficient