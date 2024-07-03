iifl-logo-icon 1
M K Exim (India) Ltd Company Summary

84.85
(1.45%)
Jan 14, 2025

M K Exim (India) Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1992, M K Exim (India) was converted into a public limited company in Feb.95. It was promoted by K L Khanchandani, Daya Ram Khanchandani and Shyam Khanchandani. The Company is engaged in business of export of fabrics and Distributorship of Cosmetics (FMCG) products consisting of personal care and personal hygiene products of internationally reputed brands.MK Exim (India) Limited is a growth oriented business enterprise with operations and expansion projects in multiple domains. The Company has manufacturing facilities for fabric, readymade garments and jewellery; and are an approved supplier for Relief Programs.Their business interests include manufacturing facilities of textiles; Relief Supplies and recently, it entered in FMCG Cosmetics Division and got the distributorship of Moroccan Oil, John Paul Mitchell Systems and BCL Spa in India.The company set up an unit at Jaipur to manufacture synthetic fabrics. Commercial production commenced in Apr.94. It exports most of the production to the middle-east countries. In 1995-96, the company envisaged an expansion-cum-diversification project to augment the total production of synthetic fabrics and to start manufacturing knitted fabrics at Jaipur, for the export purpose. Presently, it has 12 looms to produce synthetic fabric having an installed capacity of approximately 5.30 lac mtr pa. In the expansion-cum-diversification programme, it proposes to double the existing capacity by installing another 12 looms for synthetic fabric and also install 4 knitted fabric machines for its diversification. The total cost of the expansion programme is estimated to Rs.213 lacs.

