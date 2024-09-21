|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|AGM 21/09/2024 Proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on today i.e. 21st September, 2024 attached. Voting results of the 32nd Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, 21st September, 2024 along with Scrutinizer Report attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.