1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, MAAN ALUMINIUM LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MAAN ALUMINIUM LIMITED (532906) RECORD DATE 27.07.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.5/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.5/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 27/07/2023 DR-580/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.07.2023)