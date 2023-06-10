Split/Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 5/- each. Maan Aluminium Ltd has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on June 09, 2023, inter alia, has considered and approved the following: Alteration in Capital of the Company by Split/Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Re. 5/- each subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Company has fixed Thursday, 27th July, 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled for the following matters, subject to the approval of shareholders in upcoming AGM to be held on Wednesday, 19th July, 2023 : 1. Sub-division of 1 (one) Equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to 2 (two) Equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up. 2. Issue of 1 (One) Bonus Shares for every 1 (one) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/06/2023) Sub: Face Value Split - Maan Aluminium Limited (MAANALU) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. July 27, 2023. Name of the Company Maan Aluminium Limited Symbol MAANALU Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 5 This circular shall be effective from July 27, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 19.07.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, MAAN ALUMINIUM LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MAAN ALUMINIUM LIMITED (532906) RECORD DATE 27.07.2023 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs. 5/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 27/07/2023 DR-580/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE215I01019 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 27/07/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.07.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230720-6 dated July 20, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code MAAN ALUMINIUM LIMITED (532906) New ISIN No. INE215I01027 Remarks Sub-division of Equity shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 27-07-2023 (DR-580/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.07.2023) This is in Continuation of our earlier communication for the sub division of 1 Equity sahre of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up to Two Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up w.e.f 27.07.2023 i.e. Record Date. Please be Informed that the Sub Division/Split of Equity Share will take effect under New ISIN INE215I01027. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2023)