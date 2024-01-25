2:11 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MAGNUM VENTURES LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT MAGNUM VENTURES LIMITED (532896) RECORD DATE 25/01/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.44/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 11 (Eleven) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 25/01/2024 DR-705/2023-2024 *Note: As per Terms of Payment: Issue Price of Rs.54/- per Rights Equity Share (including premium of Rs.44/- per Rights Equity Share) shall be payable on Application. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.01.2024)