iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahesh Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

12.3
(4.95%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahesh Developers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.15

4.15

4.15

4.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.25

1.53

1.09

1.22

Net Worth

3.9

5.68

5.24

5.37

Minority Interest

Debt

7.34

15.67

17.18

16.8

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.24

21.35

22.42

22.17

Fixed Assets

3.2

3.08

19.62

17.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.32

17.73

2.26

4.45

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.42

0.47

Debtor Days

0

178.82

Other Current Assets

35.28

29.16

5.99

5.71

Sundry Creditors

-25.9

-9.93

-1.85

-1.13

Creditor Days

0

429.94

Other Current Liabilities

-2.06

-1.5

-2.3

-0.6

Cash

0.73

0.55

0.54

0.21

Total Assets

11.25

21.36

22.42

22.17

Mahesh Developer : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahesh Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.