Mahesh Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.15
4.15
4.15
4.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.25
1.53
1.09
1.22
Net Worth
3.9
5.68
5.24
5.37
Minority Interest
Debt
7.34
15.67
17.18
16.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.24
21.35
22.42
22.17
Fixed Assets
3.2
3.08
19.62
17.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.32
17.73
2.26
4.45
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.42
0.47
Debtor Days
0
178.82
Other Current Assets
35.28
29.16
5.99
5.71
Sundry Creditors
-25.9
-9.93
-1.85
-1.13
Creditor Days
0
429.94
Other Current Liabilities
-2.06
-1.5
-2.3
-0.6
Cash
0.73
0.55
0.54
0.21
Total Assets
11.25
21.36
22.42
22.17
