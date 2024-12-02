iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahesh Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.3
(4.95%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahesh Developers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0.95

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0.96

2.66

0.05

As % of sales

0

100.22

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

As % of sales

0

1.81

0

0

Other costs

-0.13

-1.34

-0.12

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

140.61

0

0

Operating profit

-0.14

0.55

2.5

-0.13

OPM

0

57.79

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Interest expense

0

-0.44

-2.47

0

Other income

0

0.05

0.03

0.21

Profit before tax

-0.13

0.16

0.03

0.04

Taxes

0

-0.05

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

0

-30.77

-38.42

-30.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.13

0.11

0.02

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.13

0.11

0.02

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-219.96

416.51

-21.94

-101.5

NPM

0

11.76

0

0

Mahesh Developer : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahesh Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.