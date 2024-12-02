Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0.95
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0.96
2.66
0.05
As % of sales
0
100.22
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
As % of sales
0
1.81
0
0
Other costs
-0.13
-1.34
-0.12
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
140.61
0
0
Operating profit
-0.14
0.55
2.5
-0.13
OPM
0
57.79
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Interest expense
0
-0.44
-2.47
0
Other income
0
0.05
0.03
0.21
Profit before tax
-0.13
0.16
0.03
0.04
Taxes
0
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
0
-30.77
-38.42
-30.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.13
0.11
0.02
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.13
0.11
0.02
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-219.96
416.51
-21.94
-101.5
NPM
0
11.76
0
0
