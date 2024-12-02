Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
277.45
|21.66
|17,199.86
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
251.4
|59.42
|9,232.12
|29.72
|0.65
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
463.7
|0
|7,177.38
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
176.9
|22.71
|3,224.98
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
667.85
|27.64
|2,575.92
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
