Mahesh Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.13
0.16
0.03
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
0
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-2.23
-34.03
24.02
3.13
Other operating items
Operating
-2.36
-33.91
24.01
3.12
Capital expenditure
0
1.63
0.06
2
Free cash flow
-2.36
-32.28
24.08
5.12
Equity raised
2.44
5.39
0.46
0.44
Investing
0
-4.29
4.29
0
Financing
33.98
17.99
52.53
8.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
34.05
-13.19
81.37
13.71
