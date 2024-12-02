iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahesh Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.3
(4.95%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahesh Developers Ltd

Mahesh Developer FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.13

0.16

0.03

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

0

-0.05

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

-2.23

-34.03

24.02

3.13

Other operating items

Operating

-2.36

-33.91

24.01

3.12

Capital expenditure

0

1.63

0.06

2

Free cash flow

-2.36

-32.28

24.08

5.12

Equity raised

2.44

5.39

0.46

0.44

Investing

0

-4.29

4.29

0

Financing

33.98

17.99

52.53

8.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

34.05

-13.19

81.37

13.71

Mahesh Developer : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahesh Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.