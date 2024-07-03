SectorConstruction
Open₹11.14
Prev. Close₹11.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹12.3
Day's Low₹11.14
52 Week's High₹15.04
52 Week's Low₹6.66
Book Value₹9.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.15
4.15
4.15
4.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.25
1.53
1.09
1.22
Net Worth
3.9
5.68
5.24
5.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0.95
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0.96
2.66
0.05
As % of sales
0
100.22
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.13
0.16
0.03
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
0
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-2.23
-34.03
24.02
3.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-125.34
-77.85
-1,940.5
-92.03
EBIT growth
-122.06
-75.85
5,928.47
-102.43
Net profit growth
-219.96
416.51
-21.94
-101.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
277.45
|21.66
|17,199.86
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
251.4
|59.42
|9,232.12
|29.72
|0.65
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
463.7
|0
|7,177.38
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
176.9
|22.71
|3,224.98
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
667.85
|27.64
|2,575.92
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mahesh Ratilal Sapariya
Director
Pinkesh H Upadhyay
Additional Director
Jayram Sunderdas Mulchandani
Independent Director
Ratna Vikram Jhaveri
Additional Director
Nikunj Shah
Additional Director
Jalpa Mahesh Sapariya
Additional Director
Ratilal Ambabhai Sapariya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpi Bain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mahesh Developers Ltd
Summary
Mahesh Developers Limited was incorporated as Mahesh Developers Private Limited on August 28, 2008. The Company got converted to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Mahesh Developers Limited on 11 December, 2017. The Company operates in the business of Civil Construction and Real Estate Development.The Mahesh Group has been formed and promoted by Shri Ratilal Patel (Sapariya). Mahesh Group is in construction industry from year 1970 onward. The Company originally started with the name of M/s. Mahesh Construction Co. and undertook first project as a contractor for a residential project. Since then, it has built over 125 buildings as contractor in the prime areas of Khar, Bandra, BKC, Santacruz, Parle, Juhu Scheme, Andheri and Goregoan with reputed Builders and Developers.The Company completed Chandrakiran at 11th Road, Khar West the G+8th habitable floor in August 20, 2022. It further completed the Ramkrishna construction uptill G+2 podiums + 12th habitable floor in Khar in August, 2022.
Read More
The Mahesh Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahesh Developers Ltd is ₹5.11 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Mahesh Developers Ltd is 0 and 1.29 as of 02 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahesh Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahesh Developers Ltd is ₹6.66 and ₹15.04 as of 02 Dec ‘24
Mahesh Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.71%, 3 Years at 7.90%, 1 Year at 54.14%, 6 Month at 4.06%, 3 Month at 18.50% and 1 Month at 21.30%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.