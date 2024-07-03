iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahesh Developers Ltd Share Price

12.3
(4.95%)
Dec 2, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.14
  • Day's High12.3
  • 52 Wk High15.04
  • Prev. Close11.72
  • Day's Low11.14
  • 52 Wk Low 6.66
  • Turnover (lac)0.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.11
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mahesh Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

11.14

Prev. Close

11.72

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

12.3

Day's Low

11.14

52 Week's High

15.04

52 Week's Low

6.66

Book Value

9.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mahesh Developers Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2023

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mahesh Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mahesh Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 27.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahesh Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.15

4.15

4.15

4.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.25

1.53

1.09

1.22

Net Worth

3.9

5.68

5.24

5.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0.95

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0.96

2.66

0.05

As % of sales

0

100.22

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.13

0.16

0.03

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

0

-0.05

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

-2.23

-34.03

24.02

3.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-125.34

-77.85

-1,940.5

-92.03

EBIT growth

-122.06

-75.85

5,928.47

-102.43

Net profit growth

-219.96

416.51

-21.94

-101.5

No Record Found

Mahesh Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

277.45

21.6617,199.86160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

251.4

59.429,232.1229.720.6570.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

463.7

07,177.38-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

176.9

22.713,224.9843.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

667.85

27.642,575.9211.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahesh Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mahesh Ratilal Sapariya

Director

Pinkesh H Upadhyay

Additional Director

Jayram Sunderdas Mulchandani

Independent Director

Ratna Vikram Jhaveri

Additional Director

Nikunj Shah

Additional Director

Jalpa Mahesh Sapariya

Additional Director

Ratilal Ambabhai Sapariya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shilpi Bain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahesh Developers Ltd

Summary

Mahesh Developers Limited was incorporated as Mahesh Developers Private Limited on August 28, 2008. The Company got converted to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Mahesh Developers Limited on 11 December, 2017. The Company operates in the business of Civil Construction and Real Estate Development.The Mahesh Group has been formed and promoted by Shri Ratilal Patel (Sapariya). Mahesh Group is in construction industry from year 1970 onward. The Company originally started with the name of M/s. Mahesh Construction Co. and undertook first project as a contractor for a residential project. Since then, it has built over 125 buildings as contractor in the prime areas of Khar, Bandra, BKC, Santacruz, Parle, Juhu Scheme, Andheri and Goregoan with reputed Builders and Developers.The Company completed Chandrakiran at 11th Road, Khar West the G+8th habitable floor in August 20, 2022. It further completed the Ramkrishna construction uptill G+2 podiums + 12th habitable floor in Khar in August, 2022.
Company FAQs

What is the Mahesh Developers Ltd share price today?

The Mahesh Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahesh Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahesh Developers Ltd is ₹5.11 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahesh Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahesh Developers Ltd is 0 and 1.29 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahesh Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahesh Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahesh Developers Ltd is ₹6.66 and ₹15.04 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Mahesh Developers Ltd?

Mahesh Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.71%, 3 Years at 7.90%, 1 Year at 54.14%, 6 Month at 4.06%, 3 Month at 18.50% and 1 Month at 21.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahesh Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahesh Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.29 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 27.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahesh Developers Ltd

