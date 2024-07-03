Mahesh Developers Ltd Summary

Mahesh Developers Limited was incorporated as Mahesh Developers Private Limited on August 28, 2008. The Company got converted to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Mahesh Developers Limited on 11 December, 2017. The Company operates in the business of Civil Construction and Real Estate Development.The Mahesh Group has been formed and promoted by Shri Ratilal Patel (Sapariya). Mahesh Group is in construction industry from year 1970 onward. The Company originally started with the name of M/s. Mahesh Construction Co. and undertook first project as a contractor for a residential project. Since then, it has built over 125 buildings as contractor in the prime areas of Khar, Bandra, BKC, Santacruz, Parle, Juhu Scheme, Andheri and Goregoan with reputed Builders and Developers.The Company completed Chandrakiran at 11th Road, Khar West the G+8th habitable floor in August 20, 2022. It further completed the Ramkrishna construction uptill G+2 podiums + 12th habitable floor in Khar in August, 2022.