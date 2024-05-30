iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahesh Developers Ltd Board Meeting

12.3
(4.95%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Mahesh Developer CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
Mahesh Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of MAHESH DEVELOPERS LIMITED will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at Uma Shikhar 13th Road Behind Khar Telephone Exchange Khar (West) Mumbai 400052 at 12.00 Noon to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 and other agenda items. This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held Thursday 30th May 2024 at 12.00 Noon at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Uma Shikhar, 13th Road Behind Khar Telephone Exchange, Khar (West), Mumbai-400052, Maharashtra, India for approval of Unaudited financial statements for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 and other agenda items. Please find attached herewith a copy of the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 along with the audit report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
Mahesh Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of MAHESH DEVELOPERS LIMITED will be held on Friday 22nd March 2024 at Uma Shikhar 13th Road Behind Khar Telephone Exchange Khar (West) Mumbai 400052 at 12.00 Noon to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended 30.09.2023 and other agenda items. This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held Friday 22nd March 2024 at 12.00 Noon at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Uma Shikhar, 13th Road Behind Khar Telephone Exchange, Khar (West), Mumbai-400052, Maharashtra, India for approval of Unaudited financial statements for the Quarter ended 30.09.2023 and other agenda items. Please find attached herewith a copy of the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.09.2023 along with the audit report THIS IS TO INFORM YOU THAT THE MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON 22ND MARCH 2024 AT 12.00 NOON AT REGISTERED OFFICE OF COMPANY AT UMA SHANKAR 13TH ROAD BEHIND KHAR TELEPHONE KHAR WEST MUMBAI 400052 FOR APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED QUARTERLY RESULTS ENDED ON 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)

