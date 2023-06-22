Mahesh Developers Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT

The Company has started its operation Afresh and need to work on many areas to re-gain its position in the competitive market.

2. SEGMENT WISE OF PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

The company has is planning afresh to make optimum utilization of its resources and expected to turn around its resources will to get right opportunity.

3. OVERVIEW:

Looking promising on the coming years and would like to perform up to the mark.

4. OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

The Company is in the business of Construction and there is no doubt that the activity of the Company has a bright future and the Company has a potential in future. The axis of growth is gradually shifting from the developed economies to developing economies in Asia. India is well placed to meet future growing demand because of its high competitiveness.

5. RISK AND CONCERN

The Company is committed to recognizing and managing the risks it is exposed to, both internal and external, and has put in place mechanisms to handle the same proactively and efficiently. The Company also recognizes that these risks could adversely affect its ability to create value for all stakeholders, and has taken steps to mitigate the same.

6. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The management of the Company is committed to ensure effective internal control systems commensurate with the size and the complexity of the business. The Company has established adequate and effective internal controls to achieve its compliance and reporting objectives. The controls are deployed through various policies and procedures. These policies and procedures are periodically revisited to ensure that they remain updated with the changes in the business environment. Polices and processes are regularly tested by internal and statutory auditors. Suggestions to further strengthen police and processes or to make them more effective are shared with respective process owners and changes are made.

7. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONS, ETC

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2013. The Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS).

8. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCE:

The strategic purpose of Human Resources is to be a catalyst and a change agent for creating the Human Capital transformation required to ensure s ustained business out performance, while s imultaneously addressing the needs of its multiple stakeholders (starting with customers and employees). In the long run, the ultimate metric for successes continuous improvement in competence, productivity and margins. It is of prime importance for us that our employees are involved, engaged and happy. We focus on career growth and development of every individual by providing opportunities to harness and develop their strengths.

