To,

The Board of Directors of Mahesh Developers Limited

Report on Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial Statements of Mahesh Developers Limited (“the Company) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial results:

(i) Are presented in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations in this regard and

(ii) Gives a true and fair view in conformity with the applicable accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the Net Profit and other financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the standard on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (‘the Act”) and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to current pandemic which explains the uncertainties and the managements assessment of the financial impact due to the lockdown and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, for which a definitive assessment of the impact in the subsequent period is highly dependent upon circumstances as they evolve.

Managements Responsibilities for the Consolidated Financial Results

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in subsection (5) of Section 134 of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial results, the Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for assessing the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors of the Company are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial results. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

(iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Act.

(f) The going concern matter described in under material uncertainty related to going concern paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any materials foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For BHAIRAVI AND ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants

Sd/-

Firm Reg No: 0125026W Membership No: 116660 Date: 22/06/2023

Place: Mumbai

UDIN: 23116660BGZFCL7943

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. During the Year Company hold fixed assets, and proper records are maintained regarding the same.

ii. The Company is a service company, primarily rendering Construction services. It does nothold any physical inventories. Thus paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loan secured or unsecured to any company, firm, LLP or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable in view of rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014 and therefore, the provision of clause (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not complied with the statutory requirements of complying with Goods & Service Tax provisions of various transactions undertaken. This noncompliance may result in tax, interest and penalties, amount not ascertained.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, as on 31st March 2023 the following are the particulars of dues on account of statutory liabilities that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period Amount MVAT Appellate Authority Commissioner Appeals 2016 17 5,39,832/-

viii. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xi. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not paid/provided for managerial remuneration.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For BHAIRAVI AND ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Sd/-

Firm Reg No: 0125026W Membership No: 116660

Date: 22/06/2023

Place: Mumbai

UDIN: 23116660BGZFCL7943

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Mahesh Developers Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Companyconsidering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects and adequate internal financial control system and the internal control system adopted by the Company has adequate risk management and assessment system, but in c ompanys perspective the effectiveness of said system is less effective. Further an adequate internal financial control system were operating effectively as of March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering theessential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For BHAIRAVI AND ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Sd/-

Firm Reg No: 0125026W Membership No: 116660

Date: 22/06/2023

Place: Mumbai

UDIN: 23116660BGZFCL7943