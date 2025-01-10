Majestic Auto Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
581.05
391.53
393.72
406.7
Net Worth
591.45
401.93
404.12
417.1
Minority Interest
Debt
24.06
31.65
41.03
40.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.65
0.66
0.49
50.27
Total Liabilities
617.16
434.24
445.64
507.61
Fixed Assets
78.35
69.62
71.99
71.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
196.35
299.94
296.89
358.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.3
44.69
52.04
57.74
Networking Capital
6.79
19.15
23.88
16.04
Inventories
0.78
2.14
2.35
2.12
Inventory Days
38.2
Sundry Debtors
0.51
0.16
0.81
2.25
Debtor Days
40.54
Other Current Assets
41.1
28.42
27.36
18.67
Sundry Creditors
-0.66
-0.98
-0.8
-0.76
Creditor Days
13.69
Other Current Liabilities
-34.94
-10.59
-5.84
-6.24
Cash
317.37
0.82
0.82
3.96
Total Assets
617.16
434.22
445.62
507.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.