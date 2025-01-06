iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Majestic Auto Ltd Cash Flow Statement

418.9
(-0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Majestic Auto Ltd

Majestic Auto FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.58

13.66

1.96

0.51

Depreciation

-2.07

-2.12

-2.49

-2.41

Tax paid

-1.02

-11.48

1.52

2.83

Working capital

0.9

-30.25

18.33

-18.72

Other operating items

Operating

7.39

-30.19

19.32

-17.78

Capital expenditure

-0.45

3.5

-205.97

3.17

Free cash flow

6.94

-26.68

-186.64

-14.61

Equity raised

694.98

696.92

792.69

557.24

Investing

121.45

-179.26

10.26

295.49

Financing

-7.44

-27.15

-39.14

19.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

815.94

463.82

577.17

857.37

Majestic Auto : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Majestic Auto Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.