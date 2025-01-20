iifl-logo-icon 1
Majestic Auto Ltd Key Ratios

423
(0.17%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:41:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.82

24

-1.46

-58.85

Op profit growth

-6.97

29.27

-4.59

6,454.8

EBIT growth

1

29.23

-5.66

506.2

Net profit growth

-224.34

345.47

-67.83

-198.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

70.35

62.15

59.62

61.57

EBIT margin

77.71

63.22

60.66

63.36

Net profit margin

35.06

-23.17

-6.44

-19.76

RoCE

6.98

6.76

4.33

5.27

RoNW

1.38

-1.12

-0.22

-0.99

RoA

0.78

-0.61

-0.11

-0.41

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

20.97

-20.1

0

0

Dividend per share

7.5

0

0

0

Cash EPS

10.55

-24.3

-11.33

-18.76

Book value per share

404.78

288.13

399.72

373.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.12

-2.93

0

0

P/CEPS

10.18

-2.42

-12.64

-5.82

P/B

0.26

0.2

0.35

0.29

EV/EBIDTA

5.41

4.87

10.48

10.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-19.96

-188.44

-4.52

15.73

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

18.2

33.32

137.4

185.49

Inventory days

13.93

16.01

72.77

118.65

Creditor days

-24.69

-31.79

-297.66

-480.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.61

-2.17

-1.47

-1.33

Net debt / equity

0.41

0.65

0.7

0.93

Net debt / op. profit

4.39

4.58

8.76

10.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-11.07

-17.21

-19.05

-18.77

Employee costs

-7.98

-6.5

-8.16

-8.48

Other costs

-10.58

-14.12

-13.15

-11.16

