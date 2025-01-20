Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.82
24
-1.46
-58.85
Op profit growth
-6.97
29.27
-4.59
6,454.8
EBIT growth
1
29.23
-5.66
506.2
Net profit growth
-224.34
345.47
-67.83
-198.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
70.35
62.15
59.62
61.57
EBIT margin
77.71
63.22
60.66
63.36
Net profit margin
35.06
-23.17
-6.44
-19.76
RoCE
6.98
6.76
4.33
5.27
RoNW
1.38
-1.12
-0.22
-0.99
RoA
0.78
-0.61
-0.11
-0.41
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
20.97
-20.1
0
0
Dividend per share
7.5
0
0
0
Cash EPS
10.55
-24.3
-11.33
-18.76
Book value per share
404.78
288.13
399.72
373.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.12
-2.93
0
0
P/CEPS
10.18
-2.42
-12.64
-5.82
P/B
0.26
0.2
0.35
0.29
EV/EBIDTA
5.41
4.87
10.48
10.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-19.96
-188.44
-4.52
15.73
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
18.2
33.32
137.4
185.49
Inventory days
13.93
16.01
72.77
118.65
Creditor days
-24.69
-31.79
-297.66
-480.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.61
-2.17
-1.47
-1.33
Net debt / equity
0.41
0.65
0.7
0.93
Net debt / op. profit
4.39
4.58
8.76
10.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-11.07
-17.21
-19.05
-18.77
Employee costs
-7.98
-6.5
-8.16
-8.48
Other costs
-10.58
-14.12
-13.15
-11.16
