Majestic Auto Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

420.4
(0.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.25

32.66

8.96

6.05

yoy growth (%)

-38

264.33

48.08

-95.1

Raw materials

-12.29

-17.9

-2.08

0

As % of sales

60.69

54.81

23.25

0

Employee costs

-2.26

-2.32

-3.15

-3.46

As % of sales

11.2

7.11

35.22

57.17

Other costs

-1.45

-2.73

-1.91

-1.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.19

8.37

21.37

29.88

Operating profit

4.23

9.69

1.8

0.78

OPM

20.9

29.68

20.15

12.93

Depreciation

-2.07

-2.12

-2.49

-2.41

Interest expense

-3.2

-5.04

-5.83

-6.89

Other income

10.63

11.13

8.48

9.04

Profit before tax

9.58

13.66

1.96

0.51

Taxes

-1.02

-11.48

1.52

2.83

Tax rate

-10.65

-84.06

77.31

546.25

Minorities and other

0

0

-13.02

-20.65

Adj. profit

8.56

2.17

-9.53

-17.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.56

2.17

-9.53

-17.3

yoy growth (%)

293.44

-122.83

-44.92

-286.16

NPM

42.29

6.66

-106.31

-285.84

No Record Found

