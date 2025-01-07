Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.25
32.66
8.96
6.05
yoy growth (%)
-38
264.33
48.08
-95.1
Raw materials
-12.29
-17.9
-2.08
0
As % of sales
60.69
54.81
23.25
0
Employee costs
-2.26
-2.32
-3.15
-3.46
As % of sales
11.2
7.11
35.22
57.17
Other costs
-1.45
-2.73
-1.91
-1.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.19
8.37
21.37
29.88
Operating profit
4.23
9.69
1.8
0.78
OPM
20.9
29.68
20.15
12.93
Depreciation
-2.07
-2.12
-2.49
-2.41
Interest expense
-3.2
-5.04
-5.83
-6.89
Other income
10.63
11.13
8.48
9.04
Profit before tax
9.58
13.66
1.96
0.51
Taxes
-1.02
-11.48
1.52
2.83
Tax rate
-10.65
-84.06
77.31
546.25
Minorities and other
0
0
-13.02
-20.65
Adj. profit
8.56
2.17
-9.53
-17.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.56
2.17
-9.53
-17.3
yoy growth (%)
293.44
-122.83
-44.92
-286.16
NPM
42.29
6.66
-106.31
-285.84
