iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Majestic Auto Ltd Share Price

418.9
(-0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open412.05
  • Day's High433
  • 52 Wk High476
  • Prev. Close420.45
  • Day's Low412.05
  • 52 Wk Low 255.55
  • Turnover (lac)24.53
  • P/E27.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value587.25
  • EPS15.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)435.66
  • Div. Yield3.57
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Majestic Auto Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

412.05

Prev. Close

420.45

Turnover(Lac.)

24.53

Day's High

433

Day's Low

412.05

52 Week's High

476

52 Week's Low

255.55

Book Value

587.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

435.66

P/E

27.39

EPS

15.35

Divi. Yield

3.57

Majestic Auto Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15

Record Date: 20 Feb, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Majestic Auto Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Majestic Auto Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 24.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Majestic Auto Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.4

10.4

10.4

10.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

581.05

391.53

393.72

406.7

Net Worth

591.45

401.93

404.12

417.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.25

32.66

8.96

6.05

yoy growth (%)

-38

264.33

48.08

-95.1

Raw materials

-12.29

-17.9

-2.08

0

As % of sales

60.69

54.81

23.25

0

Employee costs

-2.26

-2.32

-3.15

-3.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.58

13.66

1.96

0.51

Depreciation

-2.07

-2.12

-2.49

-2.41

Tax paid

-1.02

-11.48

1.52

2.83

Working capital

0.9

-30.25

18.33

-18.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38

264.33

48.08

-95.1

Op profit growth

-56.35

436.77

130.61

-57.94

EBIT growth

-31.66

139.81

5.28

-209.23

Net profit growth

293.44

-122.83

-44.92

-286.16

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

83.42

49.58

48.93

56.84

69.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

83.42

49.58

48.93

56.84

69.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

34.34

11.45

13.08

13.13

9.99

View Annually Results

Majestic Auto Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Majestic Auto Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahesh Chander Munjal

Joint Managing Director

Aayush Munjal

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Rajesh Yaduvanshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parul Chadha

Non Executive Director

Ayushi Jain

Independent Director

Tripurari Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Majestic Auto Ltd

Summary

Majestic Auto Ltd (MAL), established in April, 1973, was earlier engaged in manufacture of Silencers, Auto Components, Fine Blanking Components, Bicycle Spokes and Electrical Motors. It had facilities for tool design and tool making which enables the Company to meet-up the expectations of the automobile manufacturers in the country by supplying high quality Fine Blanking components on schedule. It was running its Plants in Ludhiana and Greater Noida. But due to diversification in business, it got engaged into providing facilitymanagement and rental services.MAL came into existence with a plant at Ludhiana to manufacture 50 cc mopeds, marketed under the Pacer, Panther and Ankur brands. The company went public in 1986. But in a market which exhibited a CAGR of 30% between 1978 and 1988, it was unable to make a definitive dent. Realising the need to make its presence felt, it upgraded its capacity in Oct.88 by setting up a plant in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to manufacture 65-cc Hero Puch mopeds. But the moment the new product hit the road, it hit something else too -- MALs bottom line. In the period from 1989 to 1991 when it came under the purview of the BIFR, after having completely wiped off its net worth, MAL started focussing increasingly on the export market. Luckily for MAL, the turnaround was quick to come. With exports shooting up 75% to Rs 6.58 cr and the sales realisation improving over 50%, the companys bottom line for 1991-92 turned black again.A new launch, the Hero
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Majestic Auto Ltd share price today?

The Majestic Auto Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹418.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Majestic Auto Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Majestic Auto Ltd is ₹435.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Majestic Auto Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Majestic Auto Ltd is 27.39 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Majestic Auto Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Majestic Auto Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Majestic Auto Ltd is ₹255.55 and ₹476 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Majestic Auto Ltd?

Majestic Auto Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.44%, 3 Years at 46.49%, 1 Year at 62.15%, 6 Month at 18.20%, 3 Month at 2.96% and 1 Month at 1.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Majestic Auto Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Majestic Auto Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 24.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Majestic Auto Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.