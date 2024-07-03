Summary

Majestic Auto Ltd (MAL), established in April, 1973, was earlier engaged in manufacture of Silencers, Auto Components, Fine Blanking Components, Bicycle Spokes and Electrical Motors. It had facilities for tool design and tool making which enables the Company to meet-up the expectations of the automobile manufacturers in the country by supplying high quality Fine Blanking components on schedule. It was running its Plants in Ludhiana and Greater Noida. But due to diversification in business, it got engaged into providing facilitymanagement and rental services.MAL came into existence with a plant at Ludhiana to manufacture 50 cc mopeds, marketed under the Pacer, Panther and Ankur brands. The company went public in 1986. But in a market which exhibited a CAGR of 30% between 1978 and 1988, it was unable to make a definitive dent. Realising the need to make its presence felt, it upgraded its capacity in Oct.88 by setting up a plant in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to manufacture 65-cc Hero Puch mopeds. But the moment the new product hit the road, it hit something else too -- MALs bottom line. In the period from 1989 to 1991 when it came under the purview of the BIFR, after having completely wiped off its net worth, MAL started focussing increasingly on the export market. Luckily for MAL, the turnaround was quick to come. With exports shooting up 75% to Rs 6.58 cr and the sales realisation improving over 50%, the companys bottom line for 1991-92 turned black again.A new launch, the Hero

