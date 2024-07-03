SectorRealty
Open₹412.05
Prev. Close₹420.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.53
Day's High₹433
Day's Low₹412.05
52 Week's High₹476
52 Week's Low₹255.55
Book Value₹587.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)435.66
P/E27.39
EPS15.35
Divi. Yield3.57
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
581.05
391.53
393.72
406.7
Net Worth
591.45
401.93
404.12
417.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.25
32.66
8.96
6.05
yoy growth (%)
-38
264.33
48.08
-95.1
Raw materials
-12.29
-17.9
-2.08
0
As % of sales
60.69
54.81
23.25
0
Employee costs
-2.26
-2.32
-3.15
-3.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.58
13.66
1.96
0.51
Depreciation
-2.07
-2.12
-2.49
-2.41
Tax paid
-1.02
-11.48
1.52
2.83
Working capital
0.9
-30.25
18.33
-18.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38
264.33
48.08
-95.1
Op profit growth
-56.35
436.77
130.61
-57.94
EBIT growth
-31.66
139.81
5.28
-209.23
Net profit growth
293.44
-122.83
-44.92
-286.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
83.42
49.58
48.93
56.84
69.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
83.42
49.58
48.93
56.84
69.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.34
11.45
13.08
13.13
9.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahesh Chander Munjal
Joint Managing Director
Aayush Munjal
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Rajesh Yaduvanshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parul Chadha
Non Executive Director
Ayushi Jain
Independent Director
Tripurari Pandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Majestic Auto Ltd
Summary
Majestic Auto Ltd (MAL), established in April, 1973, was earlier engaged in manufacture of Silencers, Auto Components, Fine Blanking Components, Bicycle Spokes and Electrical Motors. It had facilities for tool design and tool making which enables the Company to meet-up the expectations of the automobile manufacturers in the country by supplying high quality Fine Blanking components on schedule. It was running its Plants in Ludhiana and Greater Noida. But due to diversification in business, it got engaged into providing facilitymanagement and rental services.MAL came into existence with a plant at Ludhiana to manufacture 50 cc mopeds, marketed under the Pacer, Panther and Ankur brands. The company went public in 1986. But in a market which exhibited a CAGR of 30% between 1978 and 1988, it was unable to make a definitive dent. Realising the need to make its presence felt, it upgraded its capacity in Oct.88 by setting up a plant in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to manufacture 65-cc Hero Puch mopeds. But the moment the new product hit the road, it hit something else too -- MALs bottom line. In the period from 1989 to 1991 when it came under the purview of the BIFR, after having completely wiped off its net worth, MAL started focussing increasingly on the export market. Luckily for MAL, the turnaround was quick to come. With exports shooting up 75% to Rs 6.58 cr and the sales realisation improving over 50%, the companys bottom line for 1991-92 turned black again.A new launch, the Hero
Read More
The Majestic Auto Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹418.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Majestic Auto Ltd is ₹435.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Majestic Auto Ltd is 27.39 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Majestic Auto Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Majestic Auto Ltd is ₹255.55 and ₹476 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Majestic Auto Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.44%, 3 Years at 46.49%, 1 Year at 62.15%, 6 Month at 18.20%, 3 Month at 2.96% and 1 Month at 1.31%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.