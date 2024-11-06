Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

MAJESTIC AUTO LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended on September 30 2024. Further as per our earlier communication trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33, any other applicable provision of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR 2015), Board of the directors in the meeting held on November 6, 2024, has approved the standalone & consolidated unaudited financial results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

MAJESTIC AUTO LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 8 2024 inter-alia to: 1) approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024; 2) approve the notice for calling 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company. The record date for the same would be intimated within the prescribed timelines. Closure of Trading Window Further as per our earlier communication dated June 27 2024 closure of trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed till 48 hours after the date of declaration of the Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33, and any other applicable provision of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR 2015), as amended from time to time, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, August 8, 2024, has inter alia, taken decisions as per outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Pursuant to Reg 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR 2015, the Financial Results( standalone & consolidated) for quarter ended June 30, 2024 has been approved by the board in their meeting held today August 08, 2024. Uploading the complete Financial Results with correct date June 30, 2024 in standalone Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

MAJESTIC AUTO LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results along with the audit report of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and 2. Any other business that may be deemed necessary with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30, Regulation 33, and any other applicable provision of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended from time to time, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, May 22, 2024, has inter alia, taken following decisions: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Consolidated and Standalone) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, and the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee at its meeting held on May 22, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024