AGM 10/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33, and any other applicable provision of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR 2015), as amended from time to time, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, August 8, 2024, has inter alia, taken decisions as per outcome attached We wish to inform you that 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 11:00 AM through video conferencing at registered office (deemed venue). Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, September 4, 2024 to Tuesday, September 10, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 51st AGM. The members whose names appear in the register of members / beneficial owners as on record date (cut-off date) i.e., September 3, 2024, may cast their vote electronically. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 and amendment thereof, we have enclosed the proceedings of 51st AGM of Company held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 11: 00 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024) This is to inform you that the 51st AGM of the Company was held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM. In this regard, please find enclosed the following: a. Voting Results pursuant to regulation 44 of the SEBI LODR 2015 b. The Scrutinizers Report dated September 11, 2024 pursuant to section 108 of the Companies ( Management & Administration) Rules 2014 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/09/2024)