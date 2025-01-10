Makers Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.9
5.9
4.92
4.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.55
52.38
45.38
44.7
Net Worth
51.45
58.28
50.3
49.62
Minority Interest
Debt
15.37
11.2
19.4
15.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.42
2
0.83
0.6
Total Liabilities
69.24
71.48
70.53
66.21
Fixed Assets
39.88
40.49
38.88
30.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.56
22.52
22.55
23.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.22
1.81
0.2
0.12
Networking Capital
4.51
6.59
8.77
11.37
Inventories
10.98
8.2
12.19
10.89
Inventory Days
89.63
Sundry Debtors
6.57
7.53
5.35
7.19
Debtor Days
59.18
Other Current Assets
6.09
5.98
6.38
6.32
Sundry Creditors
-10.43
-5.39
-5.46
-6.11
Creditor Days
50.29
Other Current Liabilities
-8.7
-9.73
-9.69
-6.92
Cash
0.07
0.08
0.14
0.34
Total Assets
69.24
71.49
70.54
66.2
