iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Makers Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

186.45
(-6.24%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

76.58

71.83

99.33

37.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

76.58

71.83

99.33

37.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.1

2.15

2.57

0.61

Total Income

77.68

73.98

101.9

38.3

Total Expenditure

76.39

70.36

83.12

34.21

PBIDT

1.29

3.62

18.79

4.09

Interest

1.43

1.88

1.33

1.17

PBDT

-0.14

1.75

17.46

2.92

Depreciation

3.4

3.11

3.03

3.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.77

1.49

3.64

0.21

Deferred Tax

-0.46

-0.31

0

-0.33

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.85

-2.54

10.79

-0.14

Minority Interest After NP

1.13

1.93

5.2

0.41

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.98

-4.47

5.59

-0.55

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.03

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.98

-4.47

5.56

-0.55

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.44

-7.47

11.36

-0.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.9

5.9

4.92

4.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.68

5.03

18.91

10.85

PBDTM(%)

-0.18

2.43

17.57

7.74

PATM(%)

-5.02

-3.53

10.86

-0.37

Makers Labs.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Makers Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.