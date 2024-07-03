Makers Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
76.58
71.83
99.33
37.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
76.58
71.83
99.33
37.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.1
2.15
2.57
0.61
Total Income
77.68
73.98
101.9
38.3
Total Expenditure
76.39
70.36
83.12
34.21
PBIDT
1.29
3.62
18.79
4.09
Interest
1.43
1.88
1.33
1.17
PBDT
-0.14
1.75
17.46
2.92
Depreciation
3.4
3.11
3.03
3.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.77
1.49
3.64
0.21
Deferred Tax
-0.46
-0.31
0
-0.33
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.85
-2.54
10.79
-0.14
Minority Interest After NP
1.13
1.93
5.2
0.41
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.98
-4.47
5.59
-0.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.03
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.98
-4.47
5.56
-0.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.44
-7.47
11.36
-0.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.9
5.9
4.92
4.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.68
5.03
18.91
10.85
PBDTM(%)
-0.18
2.43
17.57
7.74
PATM(%)
-5.02
-3.53
10.86
-0.37
