iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Makers Laboratories Ltd Share Price

205.95
(-1.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open211.55
  • Day's High216.7
  • 52 Wk High230
  • Prev. Close209.5
  • Day's Low200.15
  • 52 Wk Low 108.4
  • Turnover (lac)12.64
  • P/E37.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value98.79
  • EPS5.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)121.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Makers Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

211.55

Prev. Close

209.5

Turnover(Lac.)

12.64

Day's High

216.7

Day's Low

200.15

52 Week's High

230

52 Week's Low

108.4

Book Value

98.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

121.52

P/E

37.34

EPS

5.61

Divi. Yield

0

Makers Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

Makers Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Makers Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.27%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.38%

Non-Institutions: 38.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Makers Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.9

5.9

4.92

4.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.55

52.38

45.38

44.7

Net Worth

51.45

58.28

50.3

49.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.34

51.3

55.94

58.13

yoy growth (%)

-13.56

-8.29

-3.75

-5.33

Raw materials

-22.46

-29.5

-35.91

-34.69

As % of sales

50.65

57.51

64.2

59.68

Employee costs

-7.63

-7.83

-6.28

-6.62

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.07

0.24

4.23

4.55

Depreciation

-4.19

-1.98

-1.57

-1.07

Tax paid

0.45

-0.37

-1.17

-1.63

Working capital

0.97

-2.97

1.06

-1.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.56

-8.29

-3.75

-5.33

Op profit growth

21.46

-39.3

-14.22

17.01

EBIT growth

-150.95

-79.27

-4.77

26.16

Net profit growth

1,205.81

-104.04

-17.37

60.43

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

104.39

101.28

126.63

68.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

104.39

101.28

126.63

68.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.53

2.28

3.19

0.96

View Annually Results

Makers Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Makers Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

R K P Verma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dipti Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vishal Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Prashant Godha

Whole-time Director

Saahil U Parikh

Whole-time Director

Nilesh Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Piyush Ajmera

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Makers Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Makers Laboratores Limited (MLL) was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra, which commenced business from 21st July, 1984. The Company was promoted by Satish Kumar Gupta and Naval Tated. The Company is presently in manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations and drug intermediates.Makers Drugs & Food Products Ltd. (MDFP) was amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st April 1993. As per terms of the scheme of amalgamation, the Company allotted 3,02,700 equity shares of the company fully paid, to the members of MDFPL in the ratio of 2 equity shares for every 1 equity share held by them in MDFPL.During 1996-97, MLL enhanced its installed capacity of Tablets/Capsules from 3000 to 3175 lacs and Oral/Liquids/Dry Syrups from 420000 to 500000 Ltrs and Ointments/Creams/External Liquids from 107000 to 120000 Kgs/Lit.MLL has gone for expansion in the year 1999. It has increased the installed capacity of Tablets & Capsules by 13.25 crores(Nos) and the company has again expanded the installed capacity of Tablets & Capsules in the year 2000 by 15.00 crores(Nos),taking the total capacity to 60.00 crores.The Modernisation of Formulation Drugs which was undertaken during 1999-2000 was completed successfully and this project was financed through Rights Issue of Equity Shares.The Palghar Plant Liquid Department was upgraded under the standard of schedule M during 2004. The Company sold its unviable formulations manufacturing unit at Palghar, in Thane Dist. during 2008. Harleystreet Pha
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Makers Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Makers Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹205.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Makers Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Makers Laboratories Ltd is ₹121.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Makers Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Makers Laboratories Ltd is 37.34 and 2.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Makers Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Makers Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Makers Laboratories Ltd is ₹108.4 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Makers Laboratories Ltd?

Makers Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.42%, 3 Years at 3.70%, 1 Year at 43.54%, 6 Month at 61.22%, 3 Month at 40.46% and 1 Month at 29.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Makers Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Makers Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.27 %
Institutions - 0.39 %
Public - 38.34 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Makers Laboratories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.