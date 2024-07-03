Summary

Makers Laboratores Limited (MLL) was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra, which commenced business from 21st July, 1984. The Company was promoted by Satish Kumar Gupta and Naval Tated. The Company is presently in manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations and drug intermediates.Makers Drugs & Food Products Ltd. (MDFP) was amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st April 1993. As per terms of the scheme of amalgamation, the Company allotted 3,02,700 equity shares of the company fully paid, to the members of MDFPL in the ratio of 2 equity shares for every 1 equity share held by them in MDFPL.During 1996-97, MLL enhanced its installed capacity of Tablets/Capsules from 3000 to 3175 lacs and Oral/Liquids/Dry Syrups from 420000 to 500000 Ltrs and Ointments/Creams/External Liquids from 107000 to 120000 Kgs/Lit.MLL has gone for expansion in the year 1999. It has increased the installed capacity of Tablets & Capsules by 13.25 crores(Nos) and the company has again expanded the installed capacity of Tablets & Capsules in the year 2000 by 15.00 crores(Nos),taking the total capacity to 60.00 crores.The Modernisation of Formulation Drugs which was undertaken during 1999-2000 was completed successfully and this project was financed through Rights Issue of Equity Shares.The Palghar Plant Liquid Department was upgraded under the standard of schedule M during 2004. The Company sold its unviable formulations manufacturing unit at Palghar, in Thane Dist. during 2008. Harleystreet Pha

Read More