SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹211.55
Prev. Close₹209.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.64
Day's High₹216.7
Day's Low₹200.15
52 Week's High₹230
52 Week's Low₹108.4
Book Value₹98.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)121.52
P/E37.34
EPS5.61
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.9
5.9
4.92
4.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.55
52.38
45.38
44.7
Net Worth
51.45
58.28
50.3
49.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.34
51.3
55.94
58.13
yoy growth (%)
-13.56
-8.29
-3.75
-5.33
Raw materials
-22.46
-29.5
-35.91
-34.69
As % of sales
50.65
57.51
64.2
59.68
Employee costs
-7.63
-7.83
-6.28
-6.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.07
0.24
4.23
4.55
Depreciation
-4.19
-1.98
-1.57
-1.07
Tax paid
0.45
-0.37
-1.17
-1.63
Working capital
0.97
-2.97
1.06
-1.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.56
-8.29
-3.75
-5.33
Op profit growth
21.46
-39.3
-14.22
17.01
EBIT growth
-150.95
-79.27
-4.77
26.16
Net profit growth
1,205.81
-104.04
-17.37
60.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
104.39
101.28
126.63
68.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
104.39
101.28
126.63
68.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.53
2.28
3.19
0.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
R K P Verma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipti Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vishal Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Prashant Godha
Whole-time Director
Saahil U Parikh
Whole-time Director
Nilesh Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Piyush Ajmera
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Makers Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Makers Laboratores Limited (MLL) was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra, which commenced business from 21st July, 1984. The Company was promoted by Satish Kumar Gupta and Naval Tated. The Company is presently in manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations and drug intermediates.Makers Drugs & Food Products Ltd. (MDFP) was amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st April 1993. As per terms of the scheme of amalgamation, the Company allotted 3,02,700 equity shares of the company fully paid, to the members of MDFPL in the ratio of 2 equity shares for every 1 equity share held by them in MDFPL.During 1996-97, MLL enhanced its installed capacity of Tablets/Capsules from 3000 to 3175 lacs and Oral/Liquids/Dry Syrups from 420000 to 500000 Ltrs and Ointments/Creams/External Liquids from 107000 to 120000 Kgs/Lit.MLL has gone for expansion in the year 1999. It has increased the installed capacity of Tablets & Capsules by 13.25 crores(Nos) and the company has again expanded the installed capacity of Tablets & Capsules in the year 2000 by 15.00 crores(Nos),taking the total capacity to 60.00 crores.The Modernisation of Formulation Drugs which was undertaken during 1999-2000 was completed successfully and this project was financed through Rights Issue of Equity Shares.The Palghar Plant Liquid Department was upgraded under the standard of schedule M during 2004. The Company sold its unviable formulations manufacturing unit at Palghar, in Thane Dist. during 2008. Harleystreet Pha
Read More
The Makers Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹205.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Makers Laboratories Ltd is ₹121.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Makers Laboratories Ltd is 37.34 and 2.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Makers Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Makers Laboratories Ltd is ₹108.4 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Makers Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.42%, 3 Years at 3.70%, 1 Year at 43.54%, 6 Month at 61.22%, 3 Month at 40.46% and 1 Month at 29.96%.
