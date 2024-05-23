To

The Members of

Makers Laboratories Limited

Mumbai

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement

Opinion

We have audited the attached standalone financial statements of Makers Laboratories Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of Material Accounting Policy Information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters:

Sr No Key Audit Matters (KAMs) How the KAMs were addressed in our audit 1. Inventory Valuation Our procedures included, amongst others: The Company manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products which carry shelf life. As a result, significant level of judgement is involved in estimating inventory valuation. Judgement is required to assess the appropriate net realisable value for short dated pharmaceutical products. Such judgements include management expectations for future sales and inventory liquidation plans. • We attended stock counts to identify whether any inventory was obsolete, • We assessed the basis for the inventory valuation, the consistency in policy and the rationale in its application, • We tested the accuracy of the ageing of inventories based on system generated reports, • We tested the arithmetical accuracy of valuation files, • We reviewed product-wise historical data relating to sales return etc. and also its impact on valuation. • We have assessed the adequacy of disclosure in the Standalone Financial Statements. 2. Revenue recognition as per INDAS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with customers. Our procedures included, amongst others: • We have assessed the Companys accounting policies for revenue recognition by comparing with the applicable accounting standards i.e. Ind AS 115; • We have conducted testing of design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal financial controls over timing of recognition of revenue from sale of goods and subsequent adjustments made to the transaction price; • We have also performed substantive audit procedures on selected statistical samples of customer contracts. Verified terms and condition related to acceptance of goods, acknowledgement on delivery receipts and tested the transit time to deliver the goods and its revenue recognition. • We also assessed the issue of principal and agency arrangements in the transactions of sale of goods through Consignee Sales Distributors and accounted the revenue as per the principles of Ind AS 115. • Our tests of details focused on period end samples to verify only revenue pertaining to current year which satisfies the condition of revenue recognition is recognized based on terms and conditions set out in sale agreements/ contracts and delivery documents. • We have assessed the adequacy of disclosure in the Standalone Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Independent Auditors Report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this Other Information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the attached Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Financial Statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With reference to maintenance of accounts and other matter therewith, reference is invited to paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is within the limits prescribed as per Schedule V read with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 38 to the financial statements,

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses,

iii. The amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund has been transferred by the Company within time.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security, or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries,

c. Based on such audit procedures considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. There are no events of dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year until the date of this report, hence compliance with provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for instances/ matters mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that the software due to the resources constraint did not save the details about the opening balance transfers and retransfers while it kept a log of the changes in the audit trail. Further audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as described in note 44 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For Natvarlal Vepari & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No- 106971W

Nuzhat Khan

Partner

Membership No.124960

Mumbai, Dated: May 23, 2024

UDIN: 24124960BKCZNU7098

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Makers Laboratories Limited of even date)

To the best of our knowledge and information, audit procedures followed by us, according to the information provided to us by the Company and the examination of the books of account and records in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) a. (A) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

(B) The company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of Use assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. We have verified the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements and included under Property, Plant and Equipment and based on such verification, we confirm that the same are held in the name of the company. In case of Lease agreements for land, where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the company and on which building is constructed, we report that title in respect of self-constructed building is held in the Companys name.

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 as amended and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. On the basis of examination of records, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate and that no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification. The discrepancies wherever noted have been properly dealt with in the books of account of the Company.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the reasons explained in Statement-3 in the Financial Statements.

(iii) (a) The Company during the year has granted unsecured loans, details of which are given hereunder.

The Company has not made any investments or given any guarantees during the year.

Rs. in lacs Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the Nature of Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - - 0.75 - - Subsidiaries - - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - 0.75 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of such cases - - 0.37 - - Subsidiaries - - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - 0.37 -

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of loans are prima facie not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) I n respect of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and interest is stipulated. The repayments have generally been regular.

(d) No amount is overdue for more than ninety days as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The company has not given any loans, or made any investments, or given any guarantees and security to which section 185 or section 186 applies.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits from the public or amounts that are deemed to be deposits pursuant to sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder. As informed to us, there is no order that has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other tribunal in respect of the said sections.

(vi) The maintenance of the cost records under the sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been prescribed and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been so maintained. We have not, however, carried out a detailed examination of the records to ascertain whether they are accurate.

(vii) (a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as given below:

Name of statute Nature of dues Period to which the amount relates Amount (In lacs) Amount paid under protest (In lacs) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Order under section 143(3) r/w section 147 AY: 2010-11 11.64 2.90 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Order under section 143(3) r/w section 147 AY: 2011-12 97.46 4.10 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Order under section 143(3) r/w section 147 AY: 2012-13 19.71 - CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Order under section 143(3) r/w section 147 AY: 2013-14 17.15 2.80 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Order under section 143(3) r/w section 147 AY: 2014-15 18.45 3.01 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Order under section 143(3) r/w section 147 AY: 2015-16 33.22 5.42 CIT (Appeals) Total 197.62 18.23

(viii) There are no transactions that were not recorded in the books of account, and which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender except as given hereunder:

(Rs. in Lacs) Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Inter Corporate Deposit Ipca Laboratories Ltd 5.24 Interest 4 Inter Corporate Deposit Ipca Laboratories Ltd 5.29 Interest 4 Inter Corporate Deposit Kaygee Investment Pvt Ltd 2.32 Interest 9 Inter Corporate Deposit Kaygee Investment Pvt Ltd 9.38 Interest 15 Inter Corporate Deposit Kaygee Investment Pvt Ltd 11.00 Interest 15 Total 33.23

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution.

(c) No new term loan has availed during the year from any bank or financial institution. The Company however has obtained a long term loan from group company which is applied for the purpose for which the same is raised.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis to the extent of 217.65 lakhs have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence clause 3(x)(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares / fully / partly / optionally convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the

Central Government and hence clause 3(xi)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(c) No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence clauses 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 in so far as our examination of the proceedings of the meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors are concerned. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.,

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence clause 3(xv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The nature of business and the activities of the Company are such that the Company is not required to obtain registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence sub-clause 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(b) There is one core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016).

(xvii) On an examination of the Statement of Profit and Loss account, the Company has incurred cash losses amounting to 423.72 lacs in the current financial year and 396.21 lacs in the immediate previous financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly clause (3) (xviii) of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements including management representations, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that there no exists material uncertainties in the management assumptions relating to the companys capability of meeting the financial liabilities existing as at the Balance sheet date as and when they fall due within next 12 months which casts significant doubts on the management ability to meet the liabilities as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The company was not required to spend any amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility obligation and hence there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year. (b) There are no ongoing projects in respect of CSR activities and therefore clause 3(xx)(b) of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

For Natvarlal Vepari & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No- 106971W

Nuzhat Khan

Partner

Membership No.124960

Mumbai, Dated: May 23, 2024

UDIN: 24124960BKCZNU7098

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Makers Laboratories Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Makers Laboratories Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Natvarlal Vepari & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No- 106971W

Nuzhat Khan

Partner

Membership No.124960

Mumbai, Dated: May 23, 2024

UDIN: 24124960BKCZNU7098.