|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Aug 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Annual Report 2023-24 39th Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 6th August, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.07.2024) Please find enclosed Voting Results with Scrutnizer Report for 25th AGM Proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting held on August 6, 2024 39th AGM - Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
