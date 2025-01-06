Makers Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.07
0.24
4.23
4.55
Depreciation
-4.19
-1.98
-1.57
-1.07
Tax paid
0.45
-0.37
-1.17
-1.63
Working capital
0.97
-2.97
1.06
-1.99
Other operating items
Operating
-4.84
-5.08
2.54
-0.15
Capital expenditure
1.9
19.69
0.76
-1.57
Free cash flow
-2.94
14.6
3.3
-1.72
Equity raised
86.01
71.72
57.99
46.87
Investing
8.62
5.86
2.06
4.77
Financing
7.66
11.76
2.72
1.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
99.35
103.95
66.07
51.52
