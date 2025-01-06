iifl-logo-icon 1
Makers Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

205.95
(-1.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Makers Labs. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.07

0.24

4.23

4.55

Depreciation

-4.19

-1.98

-1.57

-1.07

Tax paid

0.45

-0.37

-1.17

-1.63

Working capital

0.97

-2.97

1.06

-1.99

Other operating items

Operating

-4.84

-5.08

2.54

-0.15

Capital expenditure

1.9

19.69

0.76

-1.57

Free cash flow

-2.94

14.6

3.3

-1.72

Equity raised

86.01

71.72

57.99

46.87

Investing

8.62

5.86

2.06

4.77

Financing

7.66

11.76

2.72

1.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

99.35

103.95

66.07

51.52

