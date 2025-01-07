Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.34
51.3
55.94
58.13
yoy growth (%)
-13.56
-8.29
-3.75
-5.33
Raw materials
-22.46
-29.5
-35.91
-34.69
As % of sales
50.65
57.51
64.2
59.68
Employee costs
-7.63
-7.83
-6.28
-6.62
As % of sales
17.2
15.27
11.23
11.4
Other costs
-10.95
-11.24
-9.27
-11.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.7
21.91
16.57
19.94
Operating profit
3.29
2.71
4.47
5.21
OPM
7.43
5.29
7.99
8.96
Depreciation
-4.19
-1.98
-1.57
-1.07
Interest expense
-1.58
-0.7
-0.35
-0.27
Other income
0.41
0.22
1.69
0.68
Profit before tax
-2.07
0.24
4.23
4.55
Taxes
0.45
-0.37
-1.17
-1.63
Tax rate
-22.05
-149.71
-27.82
-35.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.61
-0.12
3.05
2.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.78
Net profit
-1.61
-0.12
3.05
3.69
yoy growth (%)
1,205.81
-104.04
-17.37
60.43
NPM
-3.64
-0.24
5.46
6.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.