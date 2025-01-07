iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Makers Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

199
(-2.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Makers Laboratories Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.34

51.3

55.94

58.13

yoy growth (%)

-13.56

-8.29

-3.75

-5.33

Raw materials

-22.46

-29.5

-35.91

-34.69

As % of sales

50.65

57.51

64.2

59.68

Employee costs

-7.63

-7.83

-6.28

-6.62

As % of sales

17.2

15.27

11.23

11.4

Other costs

-10.95

-11.24

-9.27

-11.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.7

21.91

16.57

19.94

Operating profit

3.29

2.71

4.47

5.21

OPM

7.43

5.29

7.99

8.96

Depreciation

-4.19

-1.98

-1.57

-1.07

Interest expense

-1.58

-0.7

-0.35

-0.27

Other income

0.41

0.22

1.69

0.68

Profit before tax

-2.07

0.24

4.23

4.55

Taxes

0.45

-0.37

-1.17

-1.63

Tax rate

-22.05

-149.71

-27.82

-35.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.61

-0.12

3.05

2.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.78

Net profit

-1.61

-0.12

3.05

3.69

yoy growth (%)

1,205.81

-104.04

-17.37

60.43

NPM

-3.64

-0.24

5.46

6.36

Makers Labs. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Makers Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.