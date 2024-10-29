iifl-logo-icon 1
Makers Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

183
(1.67%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:02:00 PM

Makers Labs. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
MAKERS LABORATORIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Q2H1FY25 Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
MAKERS LABORATORIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024 of the financial year 2024-25. Standalone and Consolidated Q1FY25 Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 20247 May 2024
MAKERS LABORATORIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
MAKERS LABORATORIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on 13th February 2024 to consider and take on record Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 for the FY 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13.02.2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

