|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|MAKERS LABORATORIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Q2H1FY25 Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|MAKERS LABORATORIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024 of the financial year 2024-25. Standalone and Consolidated Q1FY25 Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|MAKERS LABORATORIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|MAKERS LABORATORIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on 13th February 2024 to consider and take on record Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 for the FY 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13.02.2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.